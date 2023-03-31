Screengrabs from video posted in China reveal how thin the Vivo X Fold 2 is

Not expected to be introduced and released until April, the Vivo X Fold 2 is the sequel to last April's Vivo X Fold. The phone will reportedly be powered by the 4nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, the most powerful and energy-efficient Snapdragon smartphone application processor (AP) currently offered by Qualcomm. A tipster in China who goes by the name of Flypig posted a video starring the Vivo X Fold 2 on social media site Weibo.





The phone made an appearance at the 2023 Boao Forum in China where Flypig was able to check out the phone briefly. You can see the results of the video that was made by tapping on this link and playing the video that is part of Flypig's Weibo post. We also embedded some screenshots from the video in this story. Looking at the photos, you can see just how thin the Vivo X Fold 2 is going to be.









The device is expected to feature a 6.53-inch AMOLED external display with curved edges, a 120Hz refresh rate, 1080 x 2520 FHD+ resolution, and a tall and thin 21:9 aspect ratio. Open the phone and you'll find yourself staring at the 8.03-inch tablet-sized AMOLED internal display also with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 1916 x 2160 resolution. The two configurations that will reportedly be available are 12GB of RAM with 256GB of storage, and 12GB of RAM with 512GB of storage.





On the back there will be a 50MP image sensor (Sony IMX866), and a pair of 12MP image sensors (Sony IMX 663). The cameras will use Zeiss lenses. One interesting rumor calls for an under-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor for both the cover screen and the internal display. The latest rumor says that a 4800mAh battery will keep the lights on with 120W wired charging, 50W wireless charging, and 10W reverse wireless charging. Color options are expected to be Red, Black, and Blue.





