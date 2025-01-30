Vivo’s upcoming V50 premium mid-ranger looks stylish in leaked render
Vivo V40 | Image credit: VivoVivo’s next major product is likely to be the V50, a premium mid-range smartphone that many say might be just a rebranded Vivo S20. The latter has already made its debut in China last year, so if the V50 is indeed a rebranded version of the S20, then we already know what to expect in terms of specs.
And judging by the latest official-looking render leaked on Twitter, there’s a high chance that the upcoming V50 and the S20 are in fact the same device. Unfortunately, the leaked render only shows the back side of the V50, but it appears that the phone will bring even more color choices on the market.
The new Rose Red color “inspired by Indian Weddings” suggests that Vivo has big plans for the Indian market. The leaked render comes with a handful of details about the phone’s specs such as the chipset that powers it, selfie camera and battery.
The first thing that stands out is that Vivo V50 is supposed to become the slimmest phone in the segment with a 6,000 mAh battery. Also, the tipster who leaked the photo claims the V50 has a quad-curved display, just like Vivo’s X200 Pro flagship.
Vivo V50 | Image credit: Yogesh Brar via Twitter
Since this is a mid-range phone, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 inside isn’t surprising at all. There’s no mention of the main camera, but apparently the V50 will boast a huge 50-megapixel selfie snapper, just like the S20.
If the V50 is just a rebranded S20, then we expect the former to feature a stunning 6.67-inch AMOLED display with 1260 x 2800 pixels resolution, 120 Hz refresh rate and scratch-resistant glass.
There will probably be more variants available for purchase based on the amount of memory: 8/256 GB, 12/256 GB, 12/512 GB, and 16/512 GB. As far as the camera goes, the S20 comes with a dual-camera – 50 MP main + 8 MP ultra-wide, and a Ring-LED flash. Vivo V50 might come with the same camera configuration.
One thing that seems strange is that the Vivo V50 is supposed to be the slimmest phone in the segment with a 6,000 mAh battery, but the S20 is powered by a much larger 6,500 mAh battery. This suggests that there might be some slight difference between the two phones after all.
