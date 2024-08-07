Vivo’s new V40 and V40 Pro bring minimum upgrades over the V30 Series
Vivo V40 | Image credits: VivoVivo’s newly unveiled V40 Series promises to elevate the mobile portrait photography experience thanks to the company’s partnership with ZEISS. The V40 and V40 Pro are Vivo’s latest phones to feature a professional-grade portrait system co-engineered with ZEISS.
Both phones come with 50MP ZEISS main cameras with OIS (optical image stabilization). However, the V40 Pro uses the new 1/1.56-inch Sony IMX921 sensor, while the vanilla V40 packs a 1/1.56-inch Samsung ISOCELL GNJ sensor.
The cameras on the V40 and V40 Pro have an f/1.88 aperture that enhances light intake for clearer portraits and landscape photos at night. In order to capture portraits and distant subjects with incredible clarity, the V40 Pro uses an exclusive 50MP ZEISS telephoto portrait camera, which features the Sony IMX816 sensor and allows for 2x optical zoom, as well as up to 50x ZEISS Ultra HD Zoom.
But wait, there’s more! Both V40 and V40 Pro phones feature a 50MP ZEISS ultra-wide-angle camera with an f/2.0 aperture and autofocus tracking. In addition, the V40 series phones feature 50MP ZEISS group selfie cameras with smart autofocus.
The image quality of the front camera is further enhanced thanks to the AI Facial Contouring Technology, which reduces common facial distortion issues, including protruding or enlarged facial features.
More importantly, the V40 series comes with ZEISS Multifocal Portrait, which allows users to take stunning pictures. The V40 Pro offers 24mm, 35mm, 50mm, 85mm, and 100mm focal lengths, while V40 supports 24mm, 35mm, and 50mm.
Vivo also announced that each focal length offers optimized color tones and is paired with a corresponding ZEISS Style Bokeh for a plethora of powerful portrait effects.
Another interesting upgrade is the new iteration of AI Aura Light Portrait, which is smaller. When using 2x zoom, the Aura Light is three times brighter compared to its predecessor and 50 times softer compared to a regular flash.
On the inside, the V40 series is quite decent. The V40 Pro is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ processor, while the regular V40 model uses the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset.
It’s a bit disappointing that Vivo didn’t improve the regular V40 and decided to include the same chipset that powers the V30, but if that’s the only thing preventing you from buying one, you could definitely go for the better device, the V40 Pro.
Thankfully, the V40 Pro did get a small upgrade over the V30 Pro’s MediaTek Dimensity 8200 chipset.
Both phones pack 12GB RAM (+12GB Extended RAM) and either 256GB or 512GB internal storage. The V40 also has an 8/128GB model, but neither phone offers microSD card slot for memory expansion.
Vivo V40 Pro | Image credits: Vivo
Design-wise, the V40 and V40 Pro are incredibly similar, so it’s no wonder that they both sport 6.78-inch AMOLED FHD+ displays with HDR10+ support, 120Hz refresh rate, and 4500 nits peak brightness. Unsurprisingly, this is the same display that the V30 and V30 Pro use.
One major upgrade over the V30 series is the battery. Both the V40 and V40 Pro pack 5,500 mAh batteries, while the V30 and V30 Pro have slightly smaller 5,000 mAh batteries.
According to Vivo, the 5,500mAh BlueVolt battery offers up to 63 hours of music playback. Also, it supports 80W wired fast charging thanks to the FlashCharge technology.
The Chinese company claims that because it’s using second-generation silicon-carbon anode, the battery achieves a 20 percent higher energy density, and the capacity is increased by about 1,000mAh compared with regular batteries of the same size.
The final upgrade the V40 phones are getting over the V30 series is the new Dual Stereo Speaker system, which promises to deliver 3D stereo sound with balanced and rich bass.
Prices and availability
Vivo’s new V40 series is available in India starting today, but they will be rolled out to other markets gradually. The regular V40 model is available in Nebula Purple, Sunglow Peach, Meteor Blue, Moonlight White, and Stellar Silver. The V40 Pro comes in Meteor Blue, Moonlight White, and Stellar Silver.
Customers can now pick up the Vivo V40 for as low as Rs 39,999 ($480 / €440). On the other hand, the Vivo V40 Pro is available for purchase for Rs 54,999 ($655 / €600), which is quite the difference.
