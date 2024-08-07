Vivo’s new V40 and V40 Pro bring minimum upgrades over the V30 Series

Vivo V40 | Image credits: Vivo

Vivo V40 Pro | Image credits: Vivo

Prices and availability

Design-wise, the V40 and V40 Pro are incredibly similar, so it’s no wonder that they both sport 6.78-inch AMOLED FHD+ displays with HDR10+ support, 120Hz refresh rate, and 4500 nits peak brightness. Unsurprisingly, this is the same display that the V30 and V30 Pro use.One major upgrade over the V30 series is the battery. Both the V40 and V40 Pro pack 5,500 mAh batteries, while the V30 and V30 Pro have slightly smaller 5,000 mAh batteries.According to Vivo, the 5,500mAh BlueVolt battery offers up to 63 hours of music playback. Also, it supports 80W wired fast charging thanks to the FlashCharge technology.The Chinese company claims that because it’s using second-generation silicon-carbon anode, the battery achieves a 20 percent higher energy density, and the capacity is increased by about 1,000mAh compared with regular batteries of the same size.The final upgrade the V40 phones are getting over the V30 series is the new Dual Stereo Speaker system, which promises to deliver 3D stereo sound with balanced and rich bass.Vivo’s new V40 series is available in India starting today, but they will be rolled out to other markets gradually. The regular V40 model is available in Nebula Purple, Sunglow Peach, Meteor Blue, Moonlight White, and Stellar Silver. The V40 Pro comes in Meteor Blue, Moonlight White, and Stellar Silver.Customers can now pick up the Vivo V40 for as low as Rs 39,999 ($480 / €440). On the other hand, the Vivo V40 Pro is available for purchase for Rs 54,999 ($655 / €600), which is quite the difference.