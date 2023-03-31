Pre-order the new Samsung Galaxy A54!

Vivo teases next Galaxy Z Fold killer; official release scheduled for April

Vivo teases next Galaxy Z Fold killer; official release scheduled for April
It seems that China is out to get the Galaxy Z Fold! After Honor launched its great Magic Vs foldable and Oppo made headlines with the amazing design of the Oppo Find N2 Flip, Vivo is gearing up to show off its next-generation foldable to the world: the Vivo X Fold 2.

Vivo posted a couple of images on Weibo, recapping the 2023 Boao Forum for Asia (March 28–31) and sharing some information about the aforementioned foldable. Part of the machine-translated text reads, “It's a great honor that Vivo X Fold 2 made its world premiere at the Boao Forum in Asia.”



We couldn't find any images of the Vivo X Fild 2 among the shared materials, but we can only assume that the phone was shown at some kind of media event during the forum. Another part of the text says that the phone will come with “an all-round flagship configuration” and also “a light and thin flagship feel.”

The text above corroborates previous rumors about the Vivo X Fold 2 being the first Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 foldable, coming from the well-known tipster DigitalChatStation. The official global reveal of the first-gen Vivo X Fold happened in April last year, so we can assume the successor will follow that roadmap for its debut.

Here are the (rumored) specs of the Vivo X Fold 2:

  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
  • RAM: 12 GB
  • Display: 8.03 inches
  • Rear camera: 50 MP + 10 MP + 50 MP
  • Selfie camera: 32 MP
  • Battery: 4800 mAh

