Vivo T3 Ultra tipped to launch in early September, key specs leaked
Vivo recently introduced a new member of the series-T, the T3 Pro, and is about to launch another one, an Ultra model. Judging by its name, the upcoming Vivo T3 Ultra is expected to be more powerful than the T3 Pro, and the leaked specs confirm our suspicion.
The folks at 91mobile recently learned that the Vivo T3 Ultra will be officially introduced in India in early September. Although there’s no word on the price yet, we do have some major information about the phone’s specs.
Apart from that, the T3 Ultra is said to boast a large 1.5K 3D curved AMOLED display, as well as a main camera with a Sony IMX921 sensor and OIS (optical image stabilization). Other highlights of the phone include IP68 certification for dust and water resistance and ultra-sleek design.
The most important aspect about the Vivo T3 Ultra is that it will come equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ processor, which is a lot more powerful than T3 Pro’s Snapdragon 7 Gen 3.
The T3 Ultra is supposed to be the most advanced series-T launched by Vivo, which also means that it will be the most expensive. In comparison, the Vivo T3 Pro is now available for purchase for as low as $300.
