Vivo T3 Pro goes official with Snapdragon 7 Gen 3, massive battery, thinnest body
Up Next:
Vivo T3 Pro in Sandstone Orange | Image credits: VivoVivo’s T3 series is getting a fourth member this week. The T3 Pro joins Vivo’s ever-expanding lineup of mid-range smartphones that also includes the vanilla T3, T3x, and T3 Lite.
Out of all the four T3 series phones, the Pro is the more advanced device, which shouldn’t be a surprise considering its name. Unveiled earlier this week (via GSMArena), the new Vivo T3 Pro will be available for purchase in India starting September 3 for Rs 24,999 ($300 / €265) for the 8/128GB model and Rs 26,999 ($320 / €290) for the 8/256GB version, respectively.
The T3 Pro comes in two color versions: Emerald Green and Sandstone Orange. Both cost the same, but the Sandstone Orange model features a vegan leather back panel, whereas the Emerald Green features a matte finish back cover.
As the title says, the new Vivo T3 Pro is powered by a mid-range Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor, paired with 8GB RAM and 128/256GB storage. Another highlight of the phone is the impressive 50-megapixel main camera that features Sony’s IMX882 sensor. The main camera is supplemented by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a flicker sensor.
Vivo T3 Pro in Emerald Green | Image credits: Vivo
According to Vivo, the T3 Pro is one of the slimmest smartphones to feature a 5,500 mAh battery. Speaking of which, the green version of the T3 Pro is slightly thinner than the orange variant: 7.5mm vs. 8mm.
The screen, on the other hand, is the same: 6.77-inch curved AMOLED, FHD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 4,500 nits peak brightness. It’s also worth mentioning that the large 5,500 mAh battery supports 80W charging speeds and that the phone is IP64 certified.
The T3 Pro runs on Android 14-based Funtouch OS 14 and should receive OS updates for the next two years, and security updates for three years.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: