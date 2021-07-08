$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

View

$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

View
Android

Vivo S10 series to be unveiled on July 15, two models incoming

Cosmin Vasile
By @cosminvasile
0
Vivo S10 series to be unveiled on July 15, two models incoming
Vivo's next smartphones will be officially introduced on July 15, the Chinese company confirmed recently. The S10 series seems to consists of two phones – S10 and S10 Pro, both of which are expected to hit the shelves in China this month.

As part of the S10 series' marketing campaign, Vivo published a few pictures on Weibo that show off the S10 Pro, the most advanced of the two.

Little is known about Vivo's S10 series, but what we do know sounds quite impressive. The S10 Pro is said to pack a 108-megapixel triple camera and not one but two front-facing cameras (44-megapixel sensor). Meanwhile, the regular S10 model will be powered by MediaTek's new Dimensity 1100 processor, coupled with either 8GB or 12GB RAM.

Just like the S10 Pro model, the S10 will pack a 108-megapixel main camera, as well as 44W charging support and NFC (Near Field Communication). Also, Vivo S10 is rumored to sport a 6.44-inch AMOLED FHD+ display and it will run OriginOS 1.0, which is based on Android 11.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

OnePlus 9 Pro booted from Geekbench over performance throttling (update: official statement)
by Daniel Petrov,  2
OnePlus 9 Pro booted from Geekbench over performance throttling (update: official statement)
Google Meet update brings new filters, masks and effects on Android and iOS
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Google Meet update brings new filters, masks and effects on Android and iOS
TicWatch Pro 3 with Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100 is 20% off at Amazon
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
TicWatch Pro 3 with Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100 is 20% off at Amazon
-20%
Motorola One 5G UW Ace is the first phone to include Verizon Adaptive Sound
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Motorola One 5G UW Ace is the first phone to include Verizon Adaptive Sound
Apple shares hit a new all-time high; company now valued at $2.4 trillion
by Alan Friedman,  1
Apple shares hit a new all-time high; company now valued at $2.4 trillion
Moto G Stylus 5G coming to AT&T and Cricket Wireless
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Moto G Stylus 5G coming to AT&T and Cricket Wireless
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless