Vivo S10 series to be unveiled on July 15, two models incoming

Vivo's next smartphones will be officially introduced on July 15, the Chinese company confirmed recently. The S10 series seems to consists of two phones – S10 and S10 Pro, both of which are expected to hit the shelves in China this month.
As part of the S10 series' marketing campaign, Vivo published a few pictures
on Weibo that show off the S10 Pro, the most advanced of the two.
Little is known about Vivo's S10 series, but what we do know sounds quite impressive. The S10 Pro is said to pack a 108-megapixel triple camera and not one but two front-facing cameras (44-megapixel sensor). Meanwhile, the regular S10 model will be powered by MediaTek's new Dimensity 1100 processor
, coupled with either 8GB or 12GB RAM.
Just like the S10 Pro model, the S10 will pack a 108-megapixel main camera, as well as 44W charging support and NFC (Near Field Communication). Also, Vivo S10 is rumored to sport a 6.44-inch AMOLED FHD+ display and it will run OriginOS 1.0, which is based on Android 11.