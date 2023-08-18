Vivo's upcoming flagship could feature variable aperture and a 200MP telephoto camera
The Vivo X90 Pro Plus had one of the best cameras on a phone when it came out last year, rivaling the likes of the iPhone 14 Pro Max and Pixel 7 Pro. Its main shooter featured a 1-inch sensor that did exceptionally well in low-light conditions. Now one leaker shares news about the company's next flagship phone revealing an even more ambitious camera system.
The information is coming from Weibo (one of China's largest social media), where said leaker shares what is allegedly the specs for the Vivo X100 Pro Plus, with two exciting upgrades — an IMX 989 main camera with variable aperture and a 200MP telephoto. (via Android Headlines)
What is variable aperture on a phone?
The aperture of a lens (it is the lens that has an aperture, not the camera) simply refers to how open or closed the lens's diaphragm is, which is where the light enters through and then hits the camera's sensor.
Most phones come with cameras that have fixed apertures. For example, the Pixel 7 Pro's main camera has an aperture of f/1.9. The lower that number after the "f/" is the more light the sensor can capture. This number also affects how shallow the focus is, and how blurred out the background and foreground are.
So, when a phone's camera has a variable aperture it means that the lens can change between multiple apertures, resulting in different looks and control over one of the main elements that affects how much light the camera can capture.
While lenses with variable aperture are still quite rare in phones, there are already examples such as the Xiaomi 13 Ultra that have shown what this tech could do. For now, this tech is still mostly seen implemented by Chinese phone manufacturers, but there is a good possibility we will see it in more globalized models like the iPhones and Galaxies out there in the years to come.
Other rumored Vivo X100 Plus specs
Besides the camera improvements, the tipster also shares some other specs that Vivo's future flagship might come with. Those include the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, a 6.78" display with a 120Hz refresh rate, LPDDR5x RAM and UFS4.0 storage, an IP 68 rating, and more.
