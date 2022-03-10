Visible has a new deal on the older iPhone SE (2020) model

Visible has a new deal on the older iPhone SE (2020) model0
If you’re not bothered by the fact that this iPhone was launched on the market two years ago and couldn't find a better iPhone SE (2022) deal, you can get up to $120 off the iPhone SE (2020) and up to $200 to spend online when you switch to Visible. The deal is available all month long, so you can definitely think this through.
For comparison’s sake, the newer iPhone SE (2022) model sells for as low as $440, while Visible has the iPhone SE (2020) model with 128GB available for $385 (or as low as $16/month). For about $430, you could get the 256GB model, so that’s something to think about.
In other news, Visible has kicked off another promotion that will allow customers to get $50 to spend online when they switch to the carrier and purchase the Samsung Galaxy A03. This particular deal is available until March 27 and the Galaxy A03 costs just $160.
