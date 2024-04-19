Respect: This Samsung factory accounts for a billion Galaxy phones

Cup for 100 million units: Galaxy Note 5

Cup for 200 million units: Galaxy S7

Cup for 300 million units: Galaxy S8

Cup for 400 million units: Galaxy S9

Cup for 500 million units: Galaxy S10

Cup for 600 million units: Galaxy S20

Cup for 700 million units: Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

Cup for 800 million units: Galaxy Z Flip 3

Cup for 900 million units: Galaxy S22 Ultra

Cup for 1 billion units: Galaxy S24 Ultra

Established in 2013 and officially operational since 2014, SEVT is Samsung's largest export-oriented phone manufacturing plant globally. SEVT's flagship products include smartphones and tablets. Samsung officially invested heavily in Vietnam in 2008 with Samsung Electronics Vietnam (SEV) in Bac Ninh. To date, Samsung has surpassed 2.13 billion smart devices in the Galaxy ecosystem manufactured in Vietnam.