Video shows how OnePlus Ace 2 Pro's display has an innovation the iPhone 14 Pro doesn't

This coming Wednesday, OnePlus will unveil the OnePus Ace 2 Pro, and OnePlus China President JieLouis posted about one of the exciting new features that will be found on the device. In a post the executive put up on his Weibo account , he mentions an innovation that translates as "Rainwater Touch" technology. This allows a user who just washed his hands, or someone using the screen during a rainstorm, to more reliably navigate around a wet touchscreen.











JieLouis said in his post that the first time that his R&D team discussed the "Rainwater Touch" technology with him, he was shocked. He noted that he often replies to messages on his phone right after washing his hands so the feature, according to the translation, "touched me very much." To help others learn about the technology, he posted a video on Weibo (which you can see in its entirety below) that shows how, in a simulated rain storm, the OnePlus Ace 2 Pro was able to record the touch inputs from the user while an iPhone 14 Pro could not.





The device will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and is expected to include 24GB of LPDDR5 RAM along with 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage. The rear camera array will include a 50MP primary camera and we expect to see a 5500mAh battery powering the device. The phone will support a zippy 150W fast charging system.





A 6.74-inch curved OLED display with 1.5K pixels will grace the device and the display will include a 120Hz refresh rate with a peak brightness of 1,600 nits. The ultrasonic fingerprint scanner will be placed 2cm higher than the location on other OnePlus phones for a better experience. The handset will be the first to employ the aerospace-grade Tiangong cooling system



