Verizon's Total Wireless announces new affordable device protection plan

Total Wireless is a Mobile Virtual Network Operation (MVNO) which means that it doesn't own its own network. To serve its customers, Total leases wireless service from Verizon and offers it to customers using the pre-paid business model. It also promises to guarantee the price of your plan for five years including taxes and fees. While Total Wireless doesn't operate standalone stores, it does sell devices and service at 1,000 retail outlets including Walmart locations.





Total Wireless today announced its first protection plan for the devices used by new and existing customers . And as you might expect from Total, it is an affordable plan that charges $29 (plus tax) to repair broken screens and cracked glass panels on the rear of a phone. Subscribers are entitled to two repairs over a rolling 12 month period at Assurant-authorized repair centers.





If your device needs to be replaced, plan members can get a speedy replacement no more than twice over a rolling 12-month period. A service fee will be charged depending on the tier that the phone belongs to. If your device's original warranty has expired, Total's device insurance plan will cover unlimited claims for mechanical breakdowns. Perhaps best of all, claims can be filed online 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Replacement devices are shipped to arrive the very next business day at no additional cost.





If you're a Total Wireless customer you can subscribe to its new device protection plan by clicking on this link . This is the same link you will use to file a claim once you subscribe. We haven't even mentioned the price of the device protection plan which is quite affordable at only $5 per month. Besides protecting yourself from glass shattering drops, if your phone suffers a mechanical breakdown, you're covered.





There are three service plans you can choose from at Total:







Base Unlimited 5G plan-$40 per line per month. This plan features a 5GB hotspot limited to one device. Video streams at data speeds up to 480p. 5G speeds with this plan are limited to Verizon 's low-band nationwide 5G network.

's low-band nationwide 5G network. Total 5G Unlimited plan-$50 per line per month. This plan offers access to Verizon 's fast mid-band 5G Ultra Wideband network for compatible handsets. The plan offers subscribers 15GB of hotspot data at speeds up to 5Mbps and video streams up to 480p.

's fast mid-band 5G Ultra Wideband network for compatible handsets. The plan offers subscribers 15GB of hotspot data at speeds up to 5Mbps and video streams up to 480p. Total 5G+ Unlimited-$60 per line per month with access to Verizon 's fast mid-band 5G Ultra Wideband network for compatible phones. The plan offers subscribers unlimited hotspot data at speeds up to 5Mbps and video streams up to 720p.



