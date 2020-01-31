Major outage hits all big four US carriers (and a few smaller ones)





It happened several months ago , and according to a flurry of new complaints this morning, it's going down yet again across Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile, and Sprint's networks nationwide. We mean that in a pretty literal sense, mind you, as a lot of things seem to be down in a lot of places at the time of this writing.





Thousands of reports of Verizon problems , for instance, were collected by the folks over at Downdetector between roughly 9:30 am and 1:30 pm Eastern Time, and even though the number of complaints did decline a little as the hours went by, the issues are certainly not over. Most of them are related to basic mobile phone use, aka the making and receiving of voice calls, but mobile internet use is pretty widely affected too and there's even a small fraction of Verizon customers reporting "total blackouts."





The outages appear to be a tad less extreme on AT&T T-Mobile , and Sprint , but Downdetector did also register a few hundred issues reported in the early hours of January 31 on each of the three mobile network operators. While phone use leads Sprint's outage chart, the most frequent problems encountered on AT&T and T-Mobile today are with mobile internet connections.





Smaller carriers are also not without fault right now, with various problems reported by US Cellular and Straight Talk customers among others. Curiously enough, the T-Mobile-owned Metro prepaid brand seems largely unaffected by these mysterious and oddly widespread outages, while services like Disney+ are also down for many users, although it's not clear just yet if the issues are connected in any way.





We'll be sure to continue keeping an eye on things as the weekend draws near, and hopefully, all the glitches will be resolved in time to get back to arguing what carrier delivers a microscopic advantage in download speeds and where.