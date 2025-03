Verizon ships extra iPhone 15 Plus to customer, leaving them in a bizarre situation

Verizon

– ReachMachine, Reddit, March 2025

iPhone 15 Plus . But that is the key word here – " seems." Turns out, this user isn't the only one who has run into this strange situation.



– TK211X, Reddit, March 2025

After months of letting the extra phone sit in its box, unsure of what to do, the user finally decided to give it to a friend. But the moment that phone was activated, Verizon suddenly "remembered" it existed – and promptly added the charge to the user's bill.



Every now and then, your mobile carrier messes up – whether it is a billing error , a missing perk or some other headache that usually costs you time or money to fix . But every once in a while, mistakes take an unexpected turn.One Verizon customer shared a bizarre experience online after ordering an iPhone 15 Plus through theapp for a new line – only to receive twounits instead of one. Even stranger?apparently has no record of the extra device and doesn't seem interested in taking it back.At first, the user was told to return the extra phone at astore, but the employees there refused to accept it and directed them back to customer service. Fast-forward a few months andstill hasn't asked for the phone to be returned.