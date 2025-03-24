Verizon ships extra iPhone 15 Plus to customer, leaving them in a bizarre situation
Up Next:
Every now and then, your mobile carrier messes up – whether it is a billing error, a missing perk or some other headache that usually costs you time or money to fix. But every once in a while, mistakes take an unexpected turn.
One Verizon customer shared a bizarre experience online after ordering an iPhone 15 Plus through the Verizon app for a new line – only to receive two iPhone 15 Plus units instead of one. Even stranger? Verizon apparently has no record of the extra device and doesn't seem interested in taking it back.
So yeah, it looks like there is no real winning move here. Maybe if the user had gotten Verizon to put in writing that it wouldn't take it back or charge for it, things would have been different. But let's be real – what are the chances of that happening? Tell me, what would you do in this situation? Ever had something like this happen to you?
One Verizon customer shared a bizarre experience online after ordering an iPhone 15 Plus through the Verizon app for a new line – only to receive two iPhone 15 Plus units instead of one. Even stranger? Verizon apparently has no record of the extra device and doesn't seem interested in taking it back.
At first, the user was told to return the extra phone at a Verizon store, but the employees there refused to accept it and directed them back to customer service. Fast-forward a few months and Verizon still hasn't asked for the phone to be returned.
So I ordered an iPhone 15 plus through the Verizon app on a new line. When I received the box, I had 2 identical phones in the box, but I only paid for one. I immediately called and customer service said they had no record of the extra phone on my account or anything of the sort.
– ReachMachine, Reddit, March 2025
Now, you might be thinking – why not just keep the extra phone and call it a lucky break? After all, it seems like a free iPhone 15 Plus. But that is the key word here – " seems." Turns out, this user isn't the only one who has run into this strange situation.
I had this EXACT same situation happen to me. Let me tell you what will happen. Verizon will realize their mistake not now. Not later. But the exact moment you decide to do something with the phone.
– TK211X, Reddit, March 2025
After months of letting the extra phone sit in its box, unsure of what to do, the user finally decided to give it to a friend. But the moment that phone was activated, Verizon suddenly "remembered" it existed – and promptly added the charge to the user's bill.
So yeah, it looks like there is no real winning move here. Maybe if the user had gotten Verizon to put in writing that it wouldn't take it back or charge for it, things would have been different. But let's be real – what are the chances of that happening? Tell me, what would you do in this situation? Ever had something like this happen to you?
Things that are NOT allowed: