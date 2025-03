This user owes Verizon 32 cents and they're running out of options

Verizon

Catch-22.

Verizon

Verizon

Receive the latest Verizon news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy

Verizon

Verizon

Verizon

Verizon

Recommended Stories

Verizon

A former Verizon customer recently found themselves in a peculiar predicament. They're trying to pay off a final bill of just 32 cents.After transferring their phone line to AT&T months ago, they assumed any outstanding charges would be automatically deducted from their linked bank account. Instead, they received a bill in the mail for the tiny amount. The problem that makes things complicated? They could not access their oldaccount to pay it.The customer attempted to log in, but since their phone number was no longer active, the system required an account number for verification. Unfortunately, the account number could only be found by logging in, creating a frustrating loop.Somehow, it reminded me of Joseph Heller's immortal classicBack to the story (it originates from the unofficial Redditforum). Even reaching out torepresentatives led to no resolution, as each rep provided the same suggestion: try signing in again. Mailing a physical check is what the user is contemplating.The situation sparked a juicy discussion online, with many chiming in about their own struggles with's billing system. Some suggested sending a check for a slightly higher amount sowould have to send a refund. Others joked about mailing multiple checks of different amounts just to inconvenience the company in return. However, some pointed out the risks of mailing multiple checks, as they could be stolen or altered.A fewemployees in the discussion acknowledged that the company's system is flawed, with former customers frequently locked out of their accounts before their final balance is settled. One person working forconfirmed that the company's website was experiencing issues, making it even harder for customers to resolve billing problems.Some recommended visiting a corporate store, where in-person representatives might be able to look up the account and process the payment immediately. This is the easiest solution, but why should one waste their time, people have been asking:Others offered practical solutions, such as using a bank's bill pay service, which allows customers to send electronic payments even without an account number. Some suggested looking through old emails or downloaded bills to find the necessary details.One person even recommended callingand asking for the charge to be waived, arguing that credit card processing fees would likely exceed the amount owed.Have you been in such a situation?