Galaxy Watch Ultra with over 30% discount!

This is why a Verizon executive sees lower growth in mobile subscribers during the current quarter

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
T-Mobile AT&T Verizon
Verizon's flame logo is shown against a black background.
Verizon, the nation's largest wireless carrier, is not optimistic about its business prospects during the current first quarter of 2025. Blaming off-season promotions by rival wireless providers, Verizon sees "soft" wireless subscriber growth during the current quarter which concludes at the end of this month. Verizon's forecast gave investors a reason to sell the stock which declined 7% yesterday. It also led to a broad sell-off in the telecom sector.

After the December quarter, which saw Verizon run its seasonal holiday promotions, the carrier pulled back on offering incentive deals to customers. But according to the carrier's Chief Revenue Officer Frank Boulben who was speaking at Deutsche Bank's Media, Internet & Telecom Conference, this backfired as rivals decided to continue offering deals during the first quarter making Verizon less competitive. Commenting on the current quarter, Boulben called it "A bit unusual."

The wireless providers have offered promotions as a way to attract new customers and these deals are also being counted on to get customers of other carriers to switch. For example, nearly a week ago T-Mobile hiked the amount that it will pay subscribers switching to T-Mobile by $150 per line to as much as $800 per line for up to four lines. It also hiked the amount of bill credits that can be used toward the purchase of a new phone via a trade-in to $1,000 from $830.

Besides the big selloff of Verizon's shares on Tuesday,  T-Mobile's shares declined 3.66% and AT&T's stock was down 2%. PP Foresight analyst Paolo Pescatore said that the opportunity that the wireless firms have to add new subscribers is shrinking. Pescatore added that major broadband firms like Comcast are also offering aggressive promotions with their bids to poach customers from the big three wireless firms.

Interestingly, Verizon and AT&T also said that their numbers won't be impacted by President Donald Trump's tougher immigration policies. Analysts are concerned that a lower number of immigrants allowed into the U.S. will lower the potential pool of new customers for the carriers.

"We expect very limited impact on postpaid where customers have got to provide some form of identification to get onto a contract. If there is any impact, we will see it towards the low end of the prepaid market."-Frank Boulben, Chief Revenue Officer, Verizon

Both firms also downplayed any disruption from T-Mobile's Starlink satellite service which automatically turns to satellites to send and receive texts in areas where there are no cellular signals.

Verizon says that it will add more postpaid customers this year than the 900,000 it added in 2024 thanks to more customizable plan options. Postpaid customers, who pay at the end of each month, are more profitable than prepaid customers who pay for each month of service in advance. Prepaid customers are more likely to switch their wireless providers to seek the lowest prices.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.jpg
Alan Friedman Senior News Writer
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile cleverly washes hands of responsibility for misconduct against customers
T-Mobile cleverly washes hands of responsibility for misconduct against customers
Report says T-Mobile will hike payouts and bill credits to those making the switch starting today
Report says T-Mobile will hike payouts and bill credits to those making the switch starting today
Samsung will finally put an end to your painful six-month waiting 'starting in April'
Samsung will finally put an end to your painful six-month waiting 'starting in April'
Verizon employees have had it with how inefficient their own customer service is
Verizon employees have had it with how inefficient their own customer service is
AT&T undercuts T-Mobile’s Carrier Freedom with a new promo of its own
AT&T undercuts T-Mobile’s Carrier Freedom with a new promo of its own
Exclusive: T-Mobile employees are instructed to charge customers extra and skip lunch
Exclusive: T-Mobile employees are instructed to charge customers extra and skip lunch

Latest News

Apple's foldable iPad could succeed where the iPhone failed - if this rumor is true
Apple's foldable iPad could succeed where the iPhone failed - if this rumor is true
Apple's Siri upgrades delay makes an unexpected victim
Apple's Siri upgrades delay makes an unexpected victim
If you're working for the US government, you might be soon banned from using this super popular iPhone app
If you're working for the US government, you might be soon banned from using this super popular iPhone app
The sleek Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) comes with top gifts worth $330
The sleek Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) comes with top gifts worth $330
Spring travel checklist: Get your phone ready for an epic vacation!
Spring travel checklist: Get your phone ready for an epic vacation!
Apple's biggest assembly partner could transform how your iPhone gets made
Apple's biggest assembly partner could transform how your iPhone gets made
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless