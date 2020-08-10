The excellent Samsung Galaxy Buds+ are on sale at a massive discount... again





At first glance, the condition of the AirPods alternatives on sale right now makes this a slightly less compelling promotion, but on the bright side, you're looking at spending a measly $89.99 on these bad boys if you hurry.













To our knowledge, that's a new all-time low price for fully functional Samsung Galaxy Buds+ sold by a major nationwide retailer, and although the product webpage fails to explicitly mention this, we're pretty sure the deeply discounted in-ear headphones come with a 90-day warranty.





What Best Buy does explicitly point out is that these ultra-affordable devices are "thoroughly, painstakingly, and lovingly tested" to guarantee they work as well and look almost as good as brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged items. In case you're wondering, the Galaxy Buds+ are normally available for $149.99, and although the Galaxy Buds Live have entered the picture with active noise cancellation technology in tow, that list price remains unchanged at most authorized retailers.





ANC notwithstanding, the Galaxy Buds+ are essentially as great as their kidney bean-shaped successors, rivaling Apple's market-leading AirPods in terms of audio quality and totally crushing it as far as battery life goes. While undoubtedly sleek and slim, these puppies can keep your favorite tunes going for up to 11 hours on a single charge, squeezing another 11 hours of endurance from a bundled wireless charging case.





Before pulling the trigger, it's important to note that the black flavor of Samsung 's early 2020-released "hearables" is the only one currently available at $89.99, while the white certified refurbished Galaxy Buds+ are on sale for 20 bucks more at the time of this writing, not making for a particularly compelling bargain.



