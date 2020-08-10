Pre-order Samsung Galaxy Note20

View

Pre-order Samsung Galaxy Note20

View
Accessories Samsung Deals Wearables Audio

The excellent Samsung Galaxy Buds+ are on sale at a massive discount... again

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Aug 10, 2020, 2:25 AM
The excellent Samsung Galaxy Buds+ are on sale at a massive discount... again
Another day, another killer Galaxy Buds+ deal. This time around, it's Best Buy that's selling certified refurbished units at a seemingly unbeatable price for 24 hours only rather than Woot, which charged an irresistible $99.99 for a brand-new pair of Samsung's second-ever true wireless earbuds just a couple of days ago.

At first glance, the condition of the AirPods alternatives on sale right now makes this a slightly less compelling promotion, but on the bright side, you're looking at spending a measly $89.99 on these bad boys if you hurry.

Check out the deal here 



To our knowledge, that's a new all-time low price for fully functional Samsung Galaxy Buds+ sold by a major nationwide retailer, and although the product webpage fails to explicitly mention this, we're pretty sure the deeply discounted in-ear headphones come with a 90-day warranty.

What Best Buy does explicitly point out is that these ultra-affordable devices are "thoroughly, painstakingly, and lovingly tested" to guarantee they work as well and look almost as good as brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged items. In case you're wondering, the Galaxy Buds+ are normally available for $149.99, and although the Galaxy Buds Live have entered the picture with active noise cancellation technology in tow, that list price remains unchanged at most authorized retailers.

ANC notwithstanding, the Galaxy Buds+ are essentially as great as their kidney bean-shaped successors, rivaling Apple's market-leading AirPods in terms of audio quality and totally crushing it as far as battery life goes. While undoubtedly sleek and slim, these puppies can keep your favorite tunes going for up to 11 hours on a single charge, squeezing another 11 hours of endurance from a bundled wireless charging case.

Before pulling the trigger, it's important to note that the black flavor of Samsung's early 2020-released "hearables" is the only one currently available at $89.99, while the white certified refurbished Galaxy Buds+ are on sale for 20 bucks more at the time of this writing, not making for a particularly compelling bargain.

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest deals

Popular stories
The impressive Garmin Vivoactive 3 is on sale at an insane price with an extended warranty
Popular stories
You have 24 hours to get brand-new Samsung Galaxy Buds+ at a lower than ever price
Popular stories
Fitbit's Inspire receives a major discount on Amazon
Popular stories
The best Galaxy Note 20 deals and preorder gifts at Verizon, T-Mobile, AT&T and Best Buy
Popular stories
AT&T has the mid-range Samsung Galaxy A71 5G on sale at an irresistible price
Popular stories
It's raining killer deals on wireless Sony headphones and earbuds at Best Buy

Popular stories

Popular stories
T-Mobile tops AT&T to become the second largest wireless carrier in the U.S.
Popular stories
New Surface Duo images appear as release draws closer
Popular stories
The best Galaxy Note 20 deals and preorder gifts at Verizon, T-Mobile, AT&T and Best Buy
Popular stories
Verizon's answer to T-Mobile's huge 5G expansion is... not very impressive
Popular stories
Target is reportedly already selling the Galaxy Watch 3, which was also spotted at a Best Buy
Popular stories
Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G unboxing

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless