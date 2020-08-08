You have 24 hours to get brand-new Samsung Galaxy Buds+ at a lower than ever price





Of course, we can't say the freshly unveiled Galaxy Buds Live are following in the footsteps of the Galaxy Buds+ released earlier this year, instead complementing Samsung's AirPods-rivaling product portfolio with a new (and divisive) design, as well as a major addition to an already impressive list of features.





As such, we're not going to act shocked that Samsung has decided to keep the "old" Galaxy Buds+ around, but if you're not too bothered by the... unusual shape of the $170 Buds Live, there's little reason to even consider buying the model without active noise cancellation technology in tow at its $150 list price anymore.





If you can take 50 bucks off without cutting any functionality corners, that's obviously an entirely different story, and believe it or not, that's precisely what's currently available at Woot. You only have 24 hours (and counting) to purchase the Samsung Galaxy Buds+ in your choice of four paint jobs at a measly $99.99 a pair, and yes, we're talking about brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged items here.













The only inconvenience is that you need to settle for a 90-day seller warranty instead of the typical 1-year period covered by the manufacturer when buying these types of products brand-new from an authorized retailer. But we can probably all agree that's no deal breaker for a pair of true wireless earbuds capable of keeping your favorite music going for up to 11 hours on a single charge while squeezing an extra 11 hours of endurance from their bundled wireless charging case.





These are arguably some of the sleekest, prettiest, and most comfortable AirPods rivals on the market today, and although they do not offer state-of-the-art active noise cancellation functionality, their overall audio quality and Ambient Aware technology are essentially as great as those things get.



