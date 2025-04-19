Refurbished iPhone 13 from just $268

Verizon free flagship deal was ironically the last straw for one customer

By
1comment
Verizon Wireless service
Verizon free phone
Verizon is now offering to pay off your current phone and give you a new flagship for free, but not all customers are impressed.

The deal is fairly simple and comes with the usual strings attached. You trade in your current phone and get a new high-end handset for free. You will be stuck with the carrier for three years, which is a long commitment.

Apparently, Verizon is targeting customers who are approaching the end of their payment term, meaning their lines are almost paid off. Far from being pleased, one customer was annoyed by this and is considering switching to another carrier that offers better incentives.

That doesn't make it a bad deal. Sure, it would make customers happier if Verizon offered to step in during the early stretch of the payment plan. That said, even if only a few months remain on the financing term, you will still be getting a new premium phone like the Galaxy S25 or Pixel 9 for free or a massively discounted price.



The promo is seemingly stackable with other offers so you might be able to expand your savings, depending on the plan you are on and the device you are interested in.

Besides, even if you are disappointed at being offered this promo in the final phase of your installment agreement, you still have nothing to lose. And if multiple people in your family are due for an upgrade, there's a potential to save a lot on new phones.

From the looks of it, this is a targeted offer, and Verizon will reach out via text or email to let you know that you qualify.

As long as you are not actively considering other providers, some of whom are offering great perks to switch to them, there's no reason to not consider this deal. Yes, Verizonhiked prices this year and that may have left a bad taste in your mouth, but so did T-Mobile and AT&T, either directly, or indirectly. These are of course, not your only options, and you may also consider MVNOs or cable companies.
Read the latest from Anam Hamid

