Verizon and Nvidia's new 5G + AI combo could bring big things to your phone
With AI becoming a hot topic everywhere (as you have probably already noticed), it's no surprise that it's making its way into mobile carriers. Verizon has partnered with Nvidia to roll out a new AI-powered private 5G platform designed to help businesses securely deploy AI at the edge.
This collaboration brings together Verizon's 5G private networks and Mobile Edge Compute (MEC) capabilities with Nvidia's AI Enterprise software and NIM microservices. The goal is to provide real-time, on-site AI services for enterprise customers.
The services can be offered remotely through portable network options or on-site with a permanent private network. The platform is meant to handle demanding applications like generative AI (genAI) for large language models and vision language models, along with video streaming, broadcast management, computer vision, AR, VR, XR, and autonomous vehicles and robots.
Plus, the success of these AI-driven innovations in the business world could fuel even more breakthroughs in the mobile space. We might soon see better apps, services, and devices that truly enhance what we experience on our phones. Picture smoother, more lifelike AR/VR moments, instant rendering, next-level gaming, and AI-powered interactions that feel more natural.
The platform is built to offer low-latency, secure, and high-bandwidth AI applications. According to Verizon, demonstrations of this solution are expected to start in early 2025.
Generative AI, with its predictive capabilities, is poised to be a critical component of digital transformation and future business growth in almost all industries. We're leveraging our network's unique strengths including private networks and Verizon's global industry leadership in private MEC, combined with NVIDIA's AI compute capabilities to enable real-time AI applications that require security, ultra-low latency, and high bandwidth. Our ongoing investment in our network infrastructure means we're uniquely positioned to deliver these powerful AI services at scale, driving the digital transformation and fueling the future growth of businesses worldwide.
– Srini Kalapala, Senior Vice President of Technology and Product Development at Verizon, December 2024
The new platform stack is built to help third-party developers create apps and services more quickly. Its flexible design supports various use cases and customers, with a modular structure that allows companies to scale it as needed.
As businesses keep embracing these new technologies, I think consumers will soon start feeling the perks in their own mobile experiences. For example, as companies take advantage of faster, low-latency 5G networks, the overall infrastructure could improve, leading to faster speeds and more stable connections for all of us.
