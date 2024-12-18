Google Pixel 9 with 20% discount!

Verizon and Nvidia's new 5G + AI combo could bring big things to your phone

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Verizon Apps 5G
Verizon's logo displayed over a black background.
With AI becoming a hot topic everywhere (as you have probably already noticed), it's no surprise that it's making its way into mobile carriers. Verizon has partnered with Nvidia to roll out a new AI-powered private 5G platform designed to help businesses securely deploy AI at the edge.

This collaboration brings together Verizon's 5G private networks and Mobile Edge Compute (MEC) capabilities with Nvidia's AI Enterprise software and NIM microservices. The goal is to provide real-time, on-site AI services for enterprise customers.

The platform is built to offer low-latency, secure, and high-bandwidth AI applications. According to Verizon, demonstrations of this solution are expected to start in early 2025.

Generative AI, with its predictive capabilities, is poised to be a critical component of digital transformation and future business growth in almost all industries. We're leveraging our network's unique strengths including private networks and Verizon's global industry leadership in private MEC, combined with NVIDIA's AI compute capabilities to enable real-time AI applications that require security, ultra-low latency, and high bandwidth. Our ongoing investment in our network infrastructure means we're uniquely positioned to deliver these powerful AI services at scale, driving the digital transformation and fueling the future growth of businesses worldwide.

– Srini Kalapala, Senior Vice President of Technology and Product Development at Verizon, December 2024

The new platform stack is built to help third-party developers create apps and services more quickly. Its flexible design supports various use cases and customers, with a modular structure that allows companies to scale it as needed.

The services can be offered remotely through portable network options or on-site with a permanent private network. The platform is meant to handle demanding applications like generative AI (genAI) for large language models and vision language models, along with video streaming, broadcast management, computer vision, AR, VR, XR, and autonomous vehicles and robots.

As businesses keep embracing these new technologies, I think consumers will soon start feeling the perks in their own mobile experiences. For example, as companies take advantage of faster, low-latency 5G networks, the overall infrastructure could improve, leading to faster speeds and more stable connections for all of us.

Plus, the success of these AI-driven innovations in the business world could fuel even more breakthroughs in the mobile space. We might soon see better apps, services, and devices that truly enhance what we experience on our phones. Picture smoother, more lifelike AR/VR moments, instant rendering, next-level gaming, and AI-powered interactions that feel more natural.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.jpg
Tsveta Ermenkova Senior News Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Leak reveals T-Mobile will accept trades in any condition for super iPhone 16, Galaxy S24 deal
Leak reveals T-Mobile will accept trades in any condition for super iPhone 16, Galaxy S24 deal
Third-party USB-C cables can wipe out your financial accounts before you know there's a problem
Third-party USB-C cables can wipe out your financial accounts before you know there's a problem
There's a million-person waitlist for this T-Mobile offering
There's a million-person waitlist for this T-Mobile offering
AT&T and Verizon are withholding crucial information from over a million customers
AT&T and Verizon are withholding crucial information from over a million customers
After last week's crash, T-Mobile announces a plan to buy $14 billion of its shares
After last week's crash, T-Mobile announces a plan to buy $14 billion of its shares
Leaked Galaxy S25 Plus photos surface, proving what we’ve all been thinking
Leaked Galaxy S25 Plus photos surface, proving what we’ve all been thinking

Latest News

This outstanding new Best Buy deal makes the Pixel 7 Pro a total last-minute Christmas steal
This outstanding new Best Buy deal makes the Pixel 7 Pro a total last-minute Christmas steal
The 4G-ready Lenovo Tab K11 dropped below the $200 mark once again
The 4G-ready Lenovo Tab K11 dropped below the $200 mark once again
Are Motorola phones about to be banned in the USA?
Are Motorola phones about to be banned in the USA?
Threads wants to serve brands better with its latest feature
Threads wants to serve brands better with its latest feature
Fitbit's Cardio Load and Target Load now coming to more smartwatches
Fitbit's Cardio Load and Target Load now coming to more smartwatches
Amazon and Best Buy are offering a rare $240 Motorola Razr+ (2024) discount right before Christmas
Amazon and Best Buy are offering a rare $240 Motorola Razr+ (2024) discount right before Christmas
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless