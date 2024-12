Verizon and Nvidia's new 5G + AI combo could bring big things to your phone

Verizon

With AI becoming a hot topic everywhere (as you have probably already noticed), it's no surprise that it's making its way into mobile carriers. Verizon has partnered with Nvidia to roll out a new AI-powered private 5G platform designed to help businesses securely deploy AI at the edge.This collaboration brings together 's 5G private networks and Mobile Edge Compute (MEC) capabilities with Nvidia's AI Enterprise software and NIM microservices. The goal is to provide real-time, on-site AI services for enterprise customers.The platform is built to offer low-latency, secure, and high-bandwidth AI applications. According to, demonstrations of this solution are expected to start in early 2025.The new platform stack is built to help third-party developers create apps and services more quickly. Its flexible design supports various use cases and customers, with a modular structure that allows companies to scale it as needed.The services can be offered remotely through portable network options or on-site with a permanent private network. The platform is meant to handle demanding applications like generative AI (genAI) for large language models and vision language models, along with video streaming, broadcast management, computer vision, AR, VR, XR, and autonomous vehicles and robots.As businesses keep embracing these new technologies, I think consumers will soon start feeling the perks in their own mobile experiences. For example, as companies take advantage of faster, low-latency 5G networks, the overall infrastructure could improve, leading to faster speeds and more stable connections for all of us.Plus, the success of these AI-driven innovations in the business world could fuel even more breakthroughs in the mobile space. We might soon see better apps, services, and devices that truly enhance what we experience on our phones. Picture smoother, more lifelike AR/VR moments, instant rendering, next-level gaming, and AI-powered interactions that feel more natural.