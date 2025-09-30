Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

Samsung's Galaxy Ring is facing a growing problem you won't like

Phonearena team
MsPooks
MsPooks
Arena Master
• 3d ago

All these gadgets are solutions for problems no one had. Now the ugly side is coming to light. How long before the first Meta glasses spew battery acid in someone's eyes? Before someone loses an actual finger? And for what?

pimpin83z
pimpin83z
Arena Legend
• 2d ago
↵MsPooks said:

All these gadgets are solutions for problems no one had. Now the ugly side is coming to light. How long before the first Meta glasses spew battery acid in someone's eyes? Before someone loses an actual finger? And for what?

💯

You mentioned 2 products I have zero interest in wanting or needing. I haven't found a need for a tablet in their 15 years of existence. Why would I want a smart ring or smart glasses?

ErikOiseaux
ErikOiseaux
Arena Master
• 2d ago

I don’t have wearables. Not even an Apple Watch, but I love the ring concept - hopefully this will be worked out, and this catches on, crossing fingers for an Apple version.

