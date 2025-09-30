Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

OnePlus 15 battery and charging: Everything you need to know

Phonearena team
SlipperyJohn
SlipperyJohn
Arena Apprentice
• 2d ago

So how big is the battery?

pimpin83z
pimpin83z
Arena Legend
• 2d ago
↵SlipperyJohn said:

So how big is the battery?

Supposedly 7,000 to 7,800 mAh.

Rashaan75
Rashaan75
Arena Apprentice
• 2d ago

And Samsung is still sticking with a 5000 battery.

Grandiose
Grandiose
Arena Apprentice
• 2d ago

OnePlus needs to get their ecosystem sorted out. Having reverse wireless charging but their watches not charging wirelessly is a waste of tech. Its great to travel with just one charger knowing your phone can charge the rest of your accessories.

