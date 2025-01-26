Second Verizon price hike announced in less than a month
Verizon is on a price hike spree. Around two weeks back, the company raised prices for many of its customers. And now, another set of customers is getting notified about a price increase.
Fios customers have revealed that their monthly bill has gone up by $5. Fios is Verizon's high-speed fiber internet offering. Verizon says that this is a "miscellaneous charges increase" but no further explanation was provided.
On its website, Verizonstates the various miscellaneous rates, fees, and charges that may be levied, such as the Long Distance Access Charge (LDAC), Access Recovery Charge (ARC), and federal regulatory fees. This particular miscellaneous charge is seemingly related to FCC and excise tax/fees.
Mine didn’t go up $5, but my autopay discount when down $5. Same difference, but I’m wondering I should be expecting my plan to up $5 next month too!
Expensive-Wasabi-176, Reddit user, January 2025
For some Fios subscribers, the price wasn't hiked, but the auto pay discount was reduced by $5. Either way, it looks like many Fios customers are looking at a $5 increase, which is not an insignificant amount for two reasons. Firstly, as many customers note, prices tend to go up every year or two, so the monthly bill has gone up by more than $5 compared to when they signed up. Secondly, Fios plans start at $34.99 with autopay, so the $5 increase alone represents a 15 percent hike.
it seems like every year or so the bill goes up by like 5-10 dollars
azspeedbullet, Reddit user, January 2025
Customers are understandably furious but considering Verizon is among the largest fiber internet providers and one of the best ones at that, most will have no choice but to pay more every month.
Verizon's Fios service is pretty transparent and you don't have to worry about paying for the router. Also, since Fios is a fiber-optic network, it offers faster download and upload speeds than 5G internet, which might be reason enough for many people to stick with it.
Besides, Verizon is far from the only company to have increased rates for internet services in recent months. AT&T announced a $5 increase in November and T-Mobileenforced a controversial change that affected fiber customers this month.
