Second Verizon price hike announced in less than a month

Expensive-Wasabi-176, Reddit user, January 2025





For some Fios subscribers, the price wasn't hiked, but the auto pay discount was reduced by $5. Either way, it looks like many Fios customers are looking at a $5 increase, which is not an insignificant amount for two reasons. Firstly, as many customers note, prices tend to go up every year or two, so the monthly bill has gone up by more than $5 compared to when they signed up. Secondly, Fios plans start at $34.99 with autopay, so the $5 increase alone represents a 15 percent hike.