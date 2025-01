Second Verizon price hike announced in less than a month

Expensive-Wasabi-176, Reddit user, January 2025

For some Fios subscribers, the price wasn't hiked, but the auto pay discount was reduced by $5. Either way, it looks like many Fios customers are looking at a $5 increase, which is not an insignificant amount for two reasons. Firstly, as many customers note, prices tend to go up every year or two, so the monthly bill has gone up by more than $5 compared to when they signed up. Secondly, Fios plans start at $34.99 with autopay, so the $5 increase alone represents a 15 percent hike.

azspeedbullet, Reddit user, January 2025





Customers are understandably furious but consideringis among the largest fiber internet providers and one of the best ones at that, most will have no choice but to pay more every month.'s Fios service is pretty transparent and you don't have to worry about paying for the router. Also, since Fios is a fiber-optic network, it offers faster download and upload speeds than 5G internet, which might be reason enough for many people to stick with it.Besides,is far from the only company to have increased rates for internet services in recent months. AT&T announced a $5 increase in November and T-Mobile enforced a controversial change that affected fiber customers this month.