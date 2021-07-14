Verizon and Mastercard ink deal to bring 5G contactless payments to everyone

Verizon and Mastercard ink deal to bring 5G contactless payments to everyone0
The partnership between the two companies aims to enable businesses to use emerging technologies to turn smartphones or connected devices (i.e. smartwatches) into commerce-enabled devices, including Tap on Phone, which allows any business to provide new and best contactless consumer experiences.
Under the agreement, Verizon will take advantage of Mastercard's Bill Pay Exchange real-time messaging network to enable enhanced communication between consumers and businesses. As a result, Verizon will be able to streamline bills paid via digital banking channels, digitize paper bills and provide a mobile solution, thus reducing costs and enhancing the payment experience for the carrier's customers.