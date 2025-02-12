Google Pixel Tablet is discounted here!

Verizon has the answer to just how much data fans burned through at the Super Bowl

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Verizon
Verizon logo in red displayed on a black background.
Verizon, the NFL's official 5G network partner, had its tech powering the Super Bowl experience in New Orleans this year. Now, the carrier's giving us a peek behind the scenes, sharing some interesting numbers on how its network was put to work during the big game.

As fans packed in to watch the Philadelphia Eagles take down the Kansas City Chiefs, Verizon users racked up a massive 93.5 TB of data. Thanks to major network upgrades throughout the city, people were able to stream game highlights, check player stats, and go live with friends to capture the moment.

Meanwhile, inside Caesars Superdome, things were just as busy on the network, with 38.1 TB of data used in and around the stadium. About 53% of the 65,719 attendees were on Verizon's network, so yeah, plenty of screen time happening during the game. Just saying.

The carrier claims it delivered 2.4x faster median download speeds and 4.8x faster median upload speeds compared to the competition during the event. Sounds impressive, right? Well, that may have been the case for the Super Bowl, but in the bigger picture, T-Mobile still holds the crown for the fastest 5G download speeds overall, according to latest reports, at least.

Of course, coverage plays a huge role here. Verizon's 5G can be lightning-fast, but it's not as widely available as T-Mobile's. And at the end of the day, what's the point of having super-fast, ultra-reliable 5G if a lot of users can't even access it consistently?


Back to the numbers – Verizon reported a peak download speed of 4,161 Mbps and an upload speed of 1,067 Mbps. As for the median speeds, downloads hit 1,775 Mbps, while uploads came in at 159 Mbps.

At Caesars Superdome, Verizon delivered an exceptional network experience so fans could capture and share every moment. Verizon's engineers worked tirelessly to add enough coverage and capacity to cover a small city, deploying 511 5G UltraWideband and 155 C-band radios covering the stadium's seating areas, back of the house, suites, lounges, press box, concourse areas and entry ways.

Verizon, February 2025

That's some serious prep work, right? Plus, Verizon says it boosted its network with high-capacity connections all over New Orleans, focusing on the busiest spots like Bourbon Street, the New Orleans Convention Center, Louis Armstrong International Airport, Smoothie King Arena, Woldenberg Park, and Jackson Square. The goal? Making sure that even with massive crowds – like on Super Bowl Sunday – customers can stay connected without interruptions.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.jpg
Tsveta Ermenkova Senior News Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

U.S. government warns all iOS and Android users to delete these texts immediately
U.S. government warns all iOS and Android users to delete these texts immediately
Some Galaxy S25 buyers already considering returning the phone because of overheating issues
Some Galaxy S25 buyers already considering returning the phone because of overheating issues
Is it game over for T-Mobile after Verizon and AT&T's big satellite breakthrough? Not even close!
Is it game over for T-Mobile after Verizon and AT&T's big satellite breakthrough? Not even close!
Decision reversed: T-Mobile can continue to make this claim in its television ad
Decision reversed: T-Mobile can continue to make this claim in its television ad
T-Mobile's rumored all-hands meeting next Sunday might lead to a big change
T-Mobile's rumored all-hands meeting next Sunday might lead to a big change
Google Photos no longer lets you fool anyone with your AI-generated images
Google Photos no longer lets you fool anyone with your AI-generated images

Latest News

The first big Apple Watch SE 2 discount of 2025 goes live on Amazon
The first big Apple Watch SE 2 discount of 2025 goes live on Amazon
TSMC stops shipping powerful GPU chips to China used to train AI models
TSMC stops shipping powerful GPU chips to China used to train AI models
The splendid Galaxy Tab S9 enjoys top-notch discounts in both storage versions at Amazon
The splendid Galaxy Tab S9 enjoys top-notch discounts in both storage versions at Amazon
Change to Google Maps will result in less clutter on the screen
Change to Google Maps will result in less clutter on the screen
U.S. government warns all iOS and Android users to delete these texts immediately
U.S. government warns all iOS and Android users to delete these texts immediately
Pocket-sized Pixel 9 becomes an even bigger bang for your buck after hefty discount
Pocket-sized Pixel 9 becomes an even bigger bang for your buck after hefty discount
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless