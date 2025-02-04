



T-Mobile subscribers are concerned. Case in point, Big Red's latest promotion for both mobile and home customers set to come into effect on Thursday, February 6, and strategically unveiled today. On a Tuesday. And coincidentally or not (more likely not), a fairly underwhelming Tuesday as far assubscribers are concerned.





Verizon will convince a lot of people to switch from Magenta or Now, I'm not saying thatwill convince a lot of people to switch from Magenta or AT&T with a half-off Google One AI Premium subscription, but if you were already pondering such a move, this sweet new offer might get you over that proverbial fence.





Verizon myPlan or myHome subscriber. As the name suggests, this employs the search giant's Normally priced at $19.99 a month, the AI Premium tier of Google 's uber-popular cloud storage service will only cost you 10 bucks a month if you are (or want to become) amyPlan or myHome subscriber. As the name suggests, this employs the search giant's Gemini Advanced magic to make your life easier in a number of intelligent ways.

Google's AI-powered Gemini assistant will be at your disposal across apps like Gmail, Docs, Slides, Sheets, and Meet, not to mention that you'll also receive "priority access" to the company's newest AI solutions as soon as they're deemed ready for primetime.





On top of everything else (and perhaps more important than anything else), you'll obviously get a lot of cloud storage too for your $10 a month. Specifically, two whole terabytes. And all you need to do is log into the My Verizon app or access the carrier's official website on or after February 6 to add the half-off Google One AI Premium perk to your plan.





Keep in mind that myPlan is the generic label that encompasses several different mobile options available at several different prices from Verizon , starting with the almost surprisingly affordable Unlimited Welcome plan and going all the way up to the extravagant Unlimited Ultimate tier. And yes, every single one of those (sub) plans is eligible for this cool new deal.