Save $200 on Motorola razr+ here!
Order the Galaxy S25 now and get free credit!
Order the Galaxy S25 now and get free credit!
Pre-ordering a Galaxy S25 gives you $300 of Samsung Credit, and extra savings of up to $900 via trade-in.

If you like AI and cloud storage, you'll definitely love Verizon's cool new Google One perk

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Verizon Apps Wireless service Google
Promotional picture showing off some of Google One's Gemini skills
While Verizon doesn't have a customer loyalty program showering its users with weekly batches of little perks, freebies, and discounts, the US mobile network operator that continues to lead the market in terms of subscriber figures knows how to occasionally steal T-Mobile's limelight.

Case in point, Big Red's latest promotion for both mobile and home customers set to come into effect on Thursday, February 6, and strategically unveiled today. On a Tuesday. And coincidentally or not (more likely not), a fairly underwhelming Tuesday as far as T-Mobile subscribers are concerned.

Now, I'm not saying that Verizon will convince a lot of people to switch from Magenta or AT&T with a half-off Google One AI Premium subscription, but if you were already pondering such a move, this sweet new offer might get you over that proverbial fence.

Normally priced at $19.99 a month, the AI Premium tier of Google's uber-popular cloud storage service will only cost you 10 bucks a month if you are (or want to become) a Verizon myPlan or myHome subscriber. As the name suggests, this employs the search giant's Gemini Advanced magic to make your life easier in a number of intelligent ways.

Google's AI-powered Gemini assistant will be at your disposal across apps like Gmail, Docs, Slides, Sheets, and Meet, not to mention that you'll also receive "priority access" to the company's newest AI solutions as soon as they're deemed ready for primetime.

On top of everything else (and perhaps more important than anything else), you'll obviously get a lot of cloud storage too for your $10 a month. Specifically, two whole terabytes. And all you need to do is log into the My Verizon app or access the carrier's official website on or after February 6 to add the half-off Google One AI Premium perk to your plan.

Keep in mind that myPlan is the generic label that encompasses several different mobile options available at several different prices from Verizon, starting with the almost surprisingly affordable Unlimited Welcome plan and going all the way up to the extravagant Unlimited Ultimate tier. And yes, every single one of those (sub) plans is eligible for this cool new deal.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.jpg
Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile CEO reveals which customers will have to pay for satellite texting
T-Mobile CEO reveals which customers will have to pay for satellite texting
Starting tomorrow, Apple might have to raise iPhone prices in the U.S.
Starting tomorrow, Apple might have to raise iPhone prices in the U.S.
Galaxy S25 gets massive 24 GB update before people even have their hands on it
Galaxy S25 gets massive 24 GB update before people even have their hands on it
Galaxy S25 Ultra has worse glass protection but there’s a very good reason for it
Galaxy S25 Ultra has worse glass protection but there’s a very good reason for it
Another app is killed so Google Messages can shine
Another app is killed so Google Messages can shine
T-Mobile just lost its huge connectivity edge over AT&T and Verizon
T-Mobile just lost its huge connectivity edge over AT&T and Verizon

Latest News

Adaptive Charging might be the next big battery feature for the Pixel Watch
Adaptive Charging might be the next big battery feature for the Pixel Watch
Xiaomi 15 Ultra surfaces on Geekbench, confirming key specs ahead of launch
Xiaomi 15 Ultra surfaces on Geekbench, confirming key specs ahead of launch
The stylus-wielding Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) is once again on sale at the official store
The stylus-wielding Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) is once again on sale at the official store
Trump comes up with another idea for TikTok, but there's a problem
Trump comes up with another idea for TikTok, but there's a problem
Future Samsung Galaxy Rings could control more than just your health
Future Samsung Galaxy Rings could control more than just your health
Apple may finally fix this dangerous AirTag flaw - took long enough, alright
Apple may finally fix this dangerous AirTag flaw - took long enough, alright
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless