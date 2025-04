Verizon's flying fleet made sure your Mardi Gras shenanigans stayed just legal enough

Verizon

Sometimes, big crowds can be a nightmare to manage, especially at massive events like Mardi Gras. And with that one wrapped up for the year, Verizon is sharing how it stepped in to help the New Orleans Police Department (NOPD) keep things under control and people safe.'s Frontline Crisis Response Team teamed up with NOPD during the wildest week of Mardi Gras, using drones – officially known as Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) – to keep a watchful eye from above.Over 140 drone flights were carried out, clocking in more than 45 hours of air time. The goal? Help officers on the ground spot potential issues and react quickly, all while keeping the partygoers safe.Frontline's mission is to provide emergency support to government agencies, first responders and frontline workers whenever things get hectic. Their drone overwatch missions are designed to boost real-time decision-making, minimize risks to people on the ground and keep operations running smoothly. Actually,