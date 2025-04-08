Verizon's flying fleet made sure your Mardi Gras shenanigans stayed just legal enough
Up Next:
Sometimes, big crowds can be a nightmare to manage, especially at massive events like Mardi Gras. And with that one wrapped up for the year, Verizon is sharing how it stepped in to help the New Orleans Police Department (NOPD) keep things under control and people safe.
Verizon's Frontline Crisis Response Team teamed up with NOPD during the wildest week of Mardi Gras, using drones – officially known as Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) – to keep a watchful eye from above.
Verizon Frontline's mission is to provide emergency support to government agencies, first responders and frontline workers whenever things get hectic. Their drone overwatch missions are designed to boost real-time decision-making, minimize risks to people on the ground and keep operations running smoothly. Actually, Verizon even recently rolled out a brand-new mobile trailer to help first responders manage drones more effectively.
And for events this massive, a little help from above isn't just useful – it is kind of necessary. And honestly, if they compiled all that drone footage, it could probably make for one wild behind-the-scenes festival video.
Verizon's Frontline Crisis Response Team teamed up with NOPD during the wildest week of Mardi Gras, using drones – officially known as Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) – to keep a watchful eye from above.
Over 140 drone flights were carried out, clocking in more than 45 hours of air time. The goal? Help officers on the ground spot potential issues and react quickly, all while keeping the partygoers safe.
Verizon Frontline's mission is to provide emergency support to government agencies, first responders and frontline workers whenever things get hectic. Their drone overwatch missions are designed to boost real-time decision-making, minimize risks to people on the ground and keep operations running smoothly. Actually, Verizon even recently rolled out a brand-new mobile trailer to help first responders manage drones more effectively.
Video credit – Verizon
Mardi Gras is one of the largest events the NOPD manages each year, and ensuring the safety of our residents and visitors is our top priority. Utilizing Unmanned Aircraft Systems during this year's festivities provided our officers with enhanced situational awareness, helping us monitor crowds, respond more effectively to potential concerns, and keep the celebration safe for everyone. We are always exploring ways to strengthen public safety through innovation and strategic resources.
– Officer Reese Harper, NOPD director of communications, April 2025
Mardi Gras in New Orleans has deep roots – dating back to the 16th century – and today, it draws in millions with its parades, costumes and carnival chaos. It is more than just a party, though; the celebration also brings in over a billion dollars to the local economy each year.
And for events this massive, a little help from above isn't just useful – it is kind of necessary. And honestly, if they compiled all that drone footage, it could probably make for one wild behind-the-scenes festival video.
Recommended Stories
Of course, Verizon is not the only carrier wanting to give back to the community in some way. The big three – Verizon, T-Mobile and AT&T – have all stepped up during tough times, like, for example, the California wildfires. T-Mobile then rolled in with free Wi-Fi and charging stations, AT&T gave folks unlimited calls, texts and data, and Verizon waived charges while putting its Crisis Response Team to work again. So yeah, tech can really make a difference when it is needed most.
Things that are NOT allowed: