Google Pixel 9 is discounted here!

Verizon's flying fleet made sure your Mardi Gras shenanigans stayed just legal enough

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Verizon
Verizon's logo in red displayed over a black background.
Sometimes, big crowds can be a nightmare to manage, especially at massive events like Mardi Gras. And with that one wrapped up for the year, Verizon is sharing how it stepped in to help the New Orleans Police Department (NOPD) keep things under control and people safe.

Verizon's Frontline Crisis Response Team teamed up with NOPD during the wildest week of Mardi Gras, using drones – officially known as Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) – to keep a watchful eye from above.

Over 140 drone flights were carried out, clocking in more than 45 hours of air time. The goal? Help officers on the ground spot potential issues and react quickly, all while keeping the partygoers safe.

Verizon Frontline's mission is to provide emergency support to government agencies, first responders and frontline workers whenever things get hectic. Their drone overwatch missions are designed to boost real-time decision-making, minimize risks to people on the ground and keep operations running smoothly. Actually, Verizon even recently rolled out a brand-new mobile trailer to help first responders manage drones more effectively.

Video Thumbnail
Video credit – Verizon

Mardi Gras is one of the largest events the NOPD manages each year, and ensuring the safety of our residents and visitors is our top priority. Utilizing Unmanned Aircraft Systems during this year's festivities provided our officers with enhanced situational awareness, helping us monitor crowds, respond more effectively to potential concerns, and keep the celebration safe for everyone. We are always exploring ways to strengthen public safety through innovation and strategic resources.

– Officer Reese Harper, NOPD director of communications, April 2025

Mardi Gras in New Orleans has deep roots – dating back to the 16th century – and today, it draws in millions with its parades, costumes and carnival chaos. It is more than just a party, though; the celebration also brings in over a billion dollars to the local economy each year.

And for events this massive, a little help from above isn't just useful – it is kind of necessary. And honestly, if they compiled all that drone footage, it could probably make for one wild behind-the-scenes festival video.

Recommended Stories
Of course, Verizon is not the only carrier wanting to give back to the community in some way. The big three – Verizon, T-Mobile and AT&T – have all stepped up during tough times, like, for example, the California wildfires. T-Mobile then rolled in with free Wi-Fi and charging stations, AT&T gave folks unlimited calls, texts and data, and Verizon waived charges while putting its Crisis Response Team to work again. So yeah, tech can really make a difference when it is needed most.
Did you enjoy reading this article?
There's more to explore with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.jpg
Tsveta Ermenkova Senior News Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.
Read the latest from Tsveta Ermenkova

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile leaves many no choice but to consider another provider with its latest decision
T-Mobile leaves many no choice but to consider another provider with its latest decision
T-Mobile is making it harder and harder for customers to hang on to their old, cheap plans
T-Mobile is making it harder and harder for customers to hang on to their old, cheap plans
You may need to delete Google Messages and download from unofficial source for RCS to work
You may need to delete Google Messages and download from unofficial source for RCS to work
I just ditched my grandfathered T-Mobile Magenta plan — and I’m not sorry
I just ditched my grandfathered T-Mobile Magenta plan — and I’m not sorry
Loophole allows T-Mobile customers to avoid T Life app for in-store stuff
Loophole allows T-Mobile customers to avoid T Life app for in-store stuff
T-Mobile user's Starlink experience has some wondering if carrier chose the wrong partner
T-Mobile user's Starlink experience has some wondering if carrier chose the wrong partner

Latest News

T-Mobile's free line offer is giving some customers a very expensive surprise
T-Mobile's free line offer is giving some customers a very expensive surprise
Verizon's got a new trick for broadcasters - and it might just fix live event chaos
Verizon's got a new trick for broadcasters - and it might just fix live event chaos
Is T-Mobile to blame for this Starlink "total letdown" of a satellite texting experience?
Is T-Mobile to blame for this Starlink "total letdown" of a satellite texting experience?
The Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) is once again available with a $299.99 gift
The Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) is once again available with a $299.99 gift
Report says that the iPhone is to blame for allowing a journalist to join top-secret military chat
Report says that the iPhone is to blame for allowing a journalist to join top-secret military chat
I just ditched my grandfathered T-Mobile Magenta plan — and I’m not sorry
I just ditched my grandfathered T-Mobile Magenta plan — and I’m not sorry
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless