Verizon unveils new trailer to command and control first responders drones

Verizon
The Verizon logo in red.
At IWCE 2025 (International Wireless Communications Expo), Verizon showcased its Remote Aviation Vehicle Enabling Network.

This is a command and communications trailer that is designed to support on the go UAS (unmanned aircraft system) operations in emergencies and critical incidents.

The trailer is equipped with dual 5G small cells, multi-layered satellite redundancy and green power options. Thus, Verizon Frontline's vehicle allows for the creation of a network at the spot of a given incident and enables situational awareness that's of great help when it comes to real-time mapping.

This is life-saving technology in the events of wildfires, hurricanes and other devastating emergencies.

There are several hundred Verizon Frontline drone pilots across the US and they take advantage of the system that also includes 360-degree PTZ (pan-tilt-zoom) cameras with night vision capabilities and live monitoring tools.

Recently, there was a bit of a quarrel between Verizon and T-Mobile and the Red's claim that Verizon's network "really puts first responders first". T-Mobile contented the bold claim and filed a complaint with the National Advertising Division (NAD).

 

While Verizon's ads emphasize its focus on emergency services, the NAD determined they do not imply that Verizon is the only carrier supporting first responders. Following the decision, Verizon expressed satisfaction with the outcome.

Thus, NAD gave Verizon the thumbs up and allowed the carrier to continue with its advertising.

Verizon, T-Mobile, and AT&T constantly compete and each provider offers specialized services for different groups, including first responders. T-Mobile runs its Connecting Heroes program, while AT&T developed FirstNet in partnership with the government, highlighting the industry's recognition of the critical role communication services play in emergency response.

Disputes over advertising claims are common in the wireless industry, with companies frequently challenging each other's statements. In another recent case, Verizon objected to T-Mobile's claim of being the "first and only" carrier to offer satellite messaging through its Starlink partnership. However, the NAD upheld T-Mobile's statement as accurate.
