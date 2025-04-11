Google Pixel 9 is discounted here!

Verizon bug leaves customer in limbo for weeks over a mystery fee

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Verizon
Verizon's logo on a store.
We've all encountered unexplainable problems and bugs: it's part of life, not tech is perfect, just like no human is. But it's quite annoying nonetheless, especially if a strange bug or issue is preventing you from upgrading to a new phone and taking advantage of a nice Verizon offer. As is the case with this customer, who confided in Reddit their frustrations about a seemingly minor issue that has yet to be resolved for almost a month now.

The customer says that they stopped by a local Verizon store to take advantage of a nice offer to get a new phone. The Verizon rep was helpful and polite, and everything was going well... until the carrier refused to finance the new phone. Apparently, the customer had an unpaid fee of less than $70 on their account.

The customer reports they've had automatic payments on their account and are certain they never had any issues with payments. The Verizon rep spent nearly an hour trying to resolve what could be a bug in the system or some other occurrence but was unsuccessful.

Advised to go home and contact Verizon, the customer left empty-handed. Then, they did what we all would do: called Verizon's customer support, looking for a way to resolve the mix-up.

I did reach out three weeks ago. Got a wonderful, diligent Filipino lady on the case. She tried, went different ways about it, escalated… no result. She called back with updates of no updates.

-FolwarkPAPL on Reddit, April 2025

Unfortunately, the user was not given a resolution. They report that three days ago, they found out there might have been an account opened and closed years ago (apparently not under the customer's name), somehow connected to the customer. That account had less than $70 unpaid on it.

Despite finding the probable cause, the user has yet to see a resolution and is not able to upgrade their phone at the moment. They are even considering switching providers.

Redditors suggest that they contact BBB to find a resolution to the issue or get their help.

In the end, even small issues can turn into big frustrations - especially when they get in the way of something as simple as upgrading your phone. Also, there are plenty of strong offers coming from AT&T, T-Mobile, and MVNOs, so it's understandable that a customer might start looking elsewhere when problems drag on. Hopefully, Verizon can step in soon and sort things out, so this user can finally move forward.

We have reached out to Verizon for a comment and we'll update this story when we receive the response.
Did you enjoy reading this article?
There's more to explore with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/262-200/Iskra-P.jpg
Iskra Petrova Senior News and Deals Writer
Izzy, a tech enthusiast and a key part of the PhoneArena team, specializes in delivering the latest mobile tech news and finding the best tech deals. Her interests extend to cybersecurity, phone design innovations, and camera capabilities. Outside her professional life, Izzy, a literature master's degree holder, enjoys reading, painting, and learning languages. She's also a personal growth advocate, believing in the power of experience and gratitude. Whether it's walking her Chihuahua or singing her heart out, Izzy embraces life with passion and curiosity.
Read the latest from Iskra Petrova

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

I just ditched my grandfathered T-Mobile Magenta plan — and I’m not sorry
I just ditched my grandfathered T-Mobile Magenta plan — and I’m not sorry
T-Mobile is raising prices yet again with the oldest and dirtiest trick in the book
T-Mobile is raising prices yet again with the oldest and dirtiest trick in the book
T-Mobile's free line offer is giving some customers a very expensive surprise
T-Mobile's free line offer is giving some customers a very expensive surprise
Some Google Pixel phones are getting a mid-cycle single-feature drop that supercharges Gemini
Some Google Pixel phones are getting a mid-cycle single-feature drop that supercharges Gemini
Verizon gets a green light to get rid of yet another dead zone
Verizon gets a green light to get rid of yet another dead zone
This is the coolest flip phone this year and it’s not the Galaxy Z Flip 7
This is the coolest flip phone this year and it’s not the Galaxy Z Flip 7

Latest News

This future smart ring might adjust itself until it gets the perfect reading
This future smart ring might adjust itself until it gets the perfect reading
Verizon’s new My Biz Plan offers maximum flexibility, valuable add-ons
Verizon’s new My Biz Plan offers maximum flexibility, valuable add-ons
Best laptop deals this week: Save up to 73% on a new laptop with these hot offers
Best laptop deals this week: Save up to 73% on a new laptop with these hot offers
Google Pixel 9a first impressions: flat on its back but not flat on value
Google Pixel 9a first impressions: flat on its back but not flat on value
Walmart launches yet another JBL Flip 6 promo you don't want miss
Walmart launches yet another JBL Flip 6 promo you don't want miss
The Oppo Find X8 Ultra is official now: another déjà vu, but with a clever twist here and there
The Oppo Find X8 Ultra is official now: another déjà vu, but with a clever twist here and there
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless