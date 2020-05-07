Verizon sweetens its best prepaid deals with an additional online-only plan discount





Somewhat surprisingly, both Verizon and T-Mobile were defeated by AT&T in our comprehensive comparison of the best prepaid plans available in the US last fall, but a killer new deal might make you reconsider your options if you're currently looking to open a new line of service.





For a limited time, Big Red is ready to shave a cool 10 bucks off its regular monthly fees as far as both the Unlimited and 16GB prepaid plans are concerned. All you need to do to qualify for this sweet discount is activate your new or existing mobile device online on one of the two plans with a single line or the first line on a family account.













Once that's done, a $10 credit will be applied to your account each month prior to your plan renewal starting with the second month of service. When also taking Verizon's $5 Auto Pay offer into consideration, you're looking at spending just $35 and $55 a month for 16 gigs and unlimited high-speed data respectively.





While that still doesn't make the unlimited option the best of its kind available today, as both T-Mobile and AT&T provide similar services at $50 a month, Verizon's 16GB prepaid plan is pretty much unbeatable when it comes to limited data offers. This absolutely crushes T-Mobile and AT&T's $40 a month options including 10 and 8 gigs of high-speed data respectively. On top of it all, you can also get $60 back with an eligible number port-in and several decent discounts on prepaid-eligible smartphones





Of course, it's important to keep in mind that the 16GB plan is actually an 8GB plan offering double the usual data at no extra charge for a "limited time", although the "promotion" may as well become a permanent thing, having been around for many months now.



