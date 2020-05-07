Verizon sweetens its best prepaid deals with an additional online-only plan discount
Once that's done, a $10 credit will be applied to your account each month prior to your plan renewal starting with the second month of service. When also taking Verizon's $5 Auto Pay offer into consideration, you're looking at spending just $35 and $55 a month for 16 gigs and unlimited high-speed data respectively.
While that still doesn't make the unlimited option the best of its kind available today, as both T-Mobile and AT&T provide similar services at $50 a month, Verizon's 16GB prepaid plan is pretty much unbeatable when it comes to limited data offers. This absolutely crushes T-Mobile and AT&T's $40 a month options including 10 and 8 gigs of high-speed data respectively. On top of it all, you can also get $60 back with an eligible number port-in and several decent discounts on prepaid-eligible smartphones.
Of course, it's important to keep in mind that the 16GB plan is actually an 8GB plan offering double the usual data at no extra charge for a "limited time", although the "promotion" may as well become a permanent thing, having been around for many months now.