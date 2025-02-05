Is it game over for T-Mobile after Verizon and AT&T's big satellite breakthrough? Not even close!





Verizon and AT&T , the two carriers often labeled "Dumb and Dumber" by America's 5G champion jumped into the limelight with But just when it seemed like Magenta was ready to further widen its technological lead overand, the two carriers often labeled "Dumb and Dumber" by America's 5G champion jumped into the limelight with an exciting (joint) breakthrough of their own

Wait, so who has the upper hand in the satellite arena now?





T-Mobile Still. Does that answer surprise you? Did you expect me to dodge my own (seemingly rhetorical) question and tell you that this is a far too complicated matter to settle with such a simple and direct answer? Then surprise, I guess.









See, if there's one thing all of my years covering bombastic Verizon and AT&T announcements have taught me, it's that you should always treat everything the two carriers promise to deliver without a clear timeline with the utmost caution and skepticism.





Although it was probably unrealistic to expect an exact release date here, Verizon isn't even treating us to the usual "coming soon" or "in the next few months" vernacular, which strongly suggests (at least to me) that the vast majority of its customers will not be able to come close to this groundbreaking satellite technology by the end of 2025.





maybe in 2026. Until that happens, all Verizon (and I'm not basing that prediction entirely on my hunch, mind you, as AST SpaceMobile recently revealed that its still-nascent satellite constellation is likely to reach the scale "required for continuous coverage of the US, Europe, and Japan" either "this year or the next." Translation -in 2026. Until that happens, all(and AT&T ) can do is test the technology for limited periods of time in certain parts of the country, which doesn't sound like the ideal setup for true, palpable innovation for the masses.

Will Verizon and AT&T eventually catch up to T-Mobile?





Verizon and AT&T are still struggling to make up for the ground they lost by believing in the large-scale impact of mmWave tech or simply not doing enough to Maybe... and maybe not. Coincidentally, that same answer applies to the 5G availability and speed fields, where T-Mo gained a massive early advantage over its two arch-rivals by betting big on mid-band spectrum , andandare still struggling to make up for the ground they lost by believing in the large-scale impact of mmWave tech or simply not doing enough to improve and expand their networks at the right time



T-Mobile has chosen to do its own thing, relying on SpaceX's already expansive constellation of over 100 Starlink satellites rather than waiting for AST SpaceMobile to fulfil its promises. And once again, there are arguments to be made that Verizon and AT&T 's path to satellite connectivity is technologically superior, not requiring users to Once again,has chosen to do its own thing, relying on SpaceX's already expansive constellation of over 100 Starlink satellites rather than waiting for AST SpaceMobile to fulfil its promises. And once again, there are arguments to be made thatand's path to satellite connectivity is technologically superior, not requiring users to own the latest and greatest phones to embrace what's supposed to eliminate the few "Dead Zones" still existent across the US.





But while I wouldn't typically put that much importance on which carrier was first to start their public beta tests, it's pretty clear that Verizon and AT&T are at least a few big steps behind T-Mobile in yet another key network development field.





Verizon and AT&T to jump on the Starlink ship. That would further highlight the "Un-carrier's" supremacy in the satellite arena, making it even harder for Big Red and Ma Bell to pose as innovators and trendsetters rather than the trend followers and laggards they so very clearly are. What's ironic is that T-Mo's exclusivity deal with SpaceX will only last a year, after which many industry analysts expectandto jump on the Starlink ship. That would further highlight the "Un-carrier's" supremacy in the satellite arena, making it even harder for Big Red and Ma Bell to pose as innovators and trendsetters rather than the trend followers and laggards they so very clearly are.