Verizon and Samsung's shift to Google Messages set to pay off with MLS encryption on the horizon
Recently, Verizon has decided to switch to Google Messages as its default app, announcing that its own Message+ app is going away in favor of users getting RCS. Samsung also favored Google Messages on its new flagships over its own Samsung Messages. Google's messaging app is already quite capable and is equipped with all the features people have come to love from alternatives.
Back in 2023, Google announced support for Messaging Layer Security (MLS) encryption as a new standard for ensuring end-to-end encryption remains in place across apps and platforms. Google Messages is working on incorporating the standard for RCS to finally enable safe, secure, and encrypted interoperability.
Currently, this encryption protocol is not publicly available. Google is still laying the groundwork for it, and it would be the next step for Google Messages.
MLS is a protocol for end-to-end encryption, designed to offer security for one-on-one chats as well as group chats. Right now, if both you and the person you're texting are using Google Messages, your messages would be end-to-end encrypted thanks to RCS.
However, MLS would level up RCS and ensure interoperability, meaning you'd be able to chat with people using other apps such as Samsung Messages or others and still know your messages are safe and secure. This means that when apps transition to the MLS protocol, we'll have standardized encryption messaging, where you can communicate securely regardless of the app or platform you're using.
Encryption ensures that your messages cannot be intercepted by malicious users.
As we're seeing Verizon and even Samsung transition to Google Messages, the app seems in an ideal position to throw a big challenge to rivals.
Now, Android Authority was able to find Google isn't stopping where everyone else is. The chat app will get even better with upcoming MLS encryption support, which will mark its next step toward end-to-end encryption interoperability across apps and platforms.
The folks at Android Authority were able to switch on MLS encryption within Google Messages in a one-on-one conversation but were unsuccessful so far with enabling it for group chats (yet). Hints in the code of Google Messages v20250106 beta also indicate the MLS encryption protocol.
Why does Google Messages supporting MLS matter?
Also, with the adoption of MLS, group chats will finally enjoy the same robust encryption as one-on-one chats. With this, RCS would become a true competitor to proprietary encrypted messaging apps like WhatsApp, iMessage, and Signal. To put it simply - it's a step towards Google Messages world domination, if you will.
