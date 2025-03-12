Verizon sneakily raises the cost of its 5G home internet without technically changing the price

Verizon





But, there's another level to this, as some people say this change isn't all bad. According to one customer, that new $55 plan now includes one free perk, a subscription you pick and pay for through Verizon . This perk is worth at least $10, so it seems like you're not paying more. But, others say that if you don't want or use this perk, you're really paying extra since it's now part of the plan.

Busy-Solution7642 on Reddit, March 10th, 2025





Phone companies often use discounts to get people to sign up. By changing these discounts, they can effectively change how much you pay without saying they raised the price. Verizon ’s move with the 5G Home Plus plan is like that. They're changing the deal, not the main price.





When 5G home internet started, it was a new way to get online. It used cell phone towers to bring internet to your home, without needing wires. Verizon 's 5G Home Plus plan was supposed to be the best option. However, as time goes on, things change. Companies like Verizon look at their prices and deals, and sometimes, they may decide to change the discounts, like they're doing now.



Verizon 's change shows how things always move around in the phone business, and consumers need to be more vigilant on what they sign up for. Companies are always trying to stay ahead and maximize their profits. For people, this means you need to read the small print when you sign up for a new plan, especially the part about deals and discounts and what is included. For many, choosing a plan like this one will come down to a choice of whether the free perk is worth the smaller discount.