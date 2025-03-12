Galaxy Watch Ultra with over 30% discount!

Verizon sneakily raises the cost of its 5G home internet without technically changing the price

Verizon
For those looking into Verizon's premium 5G home internet, keep in mind that the monthly cost is shifting for the 5G Home Plus plan, not due to a direct rate hike, but through a change in promotional discounts, affecting the final price new customers will pay.

Online chatter points out that Verizon is being sneaky by tweaking the discount deal for its 5G Home Plus plan. Before, you could get $35 off, but now it's only $25. That means the monthly bill will be $10 more, landing at $55 for new customers. However, it should be noted that if you're already a customer, this doesn't change your current price.

But, there's another level to this, as some people say this change isn't all bad. According to one customer, that new $55 plan now includes one free perk, a subscription you pick and pay for through Verizon. This perk is worth at least $10, so it seems like you're not paying more. But, others say that if you don't want or use this perk, you're really paying extra since it's now part of the plan.

Verizon is raising the rate of the 5G Home plus plan by reducing the discount mobile customers get on this plan. Instead of a $35 discount, it'll be reduced to $25 making the plan $55. a $10 increase. The underlying rate($80) is staying the same so i'm not sure how this affects Price Lock customers. The terms of the Price lock state: 'Applies only to the then-current base monthly rate exclusive of any other setup and additional equipment charges, discounts or promotions, plan perk and any other third-party services.' The regular 5G Home plan is staying the same.
Busy-Solution7642 on Reddit, March 10th, 2025

Phone companies often use discounts to get people to sign up. By changing these discounts, they can effectively change how much you pay without saying they raised the price. Verizon’s move with the 5G Home Plus plan is like that. They're changing the deal, not the main price.

When 5G home internet started, it was a new way to get online. It used cell phone towers to bring internet to your home, without needing wires. Verizon's 5G Home Plus plan was supposed to be the best option. However, as time goes on, things change. Companies like Verizon look at their prices and deals, and sometimes, they may decide to change the discounts, like they're doing now.

Verizon's change shows how things always move around in the phone business, and consumers need to be more vigilant on what they sign up for. Companies are always trying to stay ahead and maximize their profits. For people, this means you need to read the small print when you sign up for a new plan, especially the part about deals and discounts and what is included. For many, choosing a plan like this one will come down to a choice of whether the free perk is worth the smaller discount.
Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

