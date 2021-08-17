Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Pre-order Galaxy Z Fold3 5G, get $200 instant credit

 View
  • Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Pre-order Galaxy Z Fold3 5G, get $200 instant credit

 View
Accessories Samsung Android

What happens when you use the S Pen Fold Edition on the S21 Ultra and Note 20 Ultra?

Anam Hamid
By
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
What happens when you use the S Pen Fold Edition on the S21 Ultra and Note 20 Ultra?
There was no Galaxy Note at this year's summer Samsung Unpacked event, but we got the stylus-compatible Galaxy Z Fold 3. Unfortunately for Note users, only the new S Pen Fold Edition and S Pen Pro work with the Fold 3. That's because the device has a comparatively fragile screen and can only withstand retractable tips. But what about the other way around?

Does the S Pen Fold Edition work on phones other than the Galaxy Z Fold 3?


The short answer is no. Samsung has already said the same. The S Pen Fold Edition has a built-in spring and soft tip to ensure not too much pressure is exerted on the screen. Android Police's writer and noted leaker Max Weinbach tried using the stylus on the S21 Ultra to find out how a conventional phone responds to the S Pen Fold Edition.

The stylus was recognized by the device but only as an eraser. This means you can't use it for writing on the S21 Ultra. On the Note 20 Ultra, the stylus doesn't work at all unless you ensure the tip is fully retracted.



According to the report, this is basically because the Fold 3 and non-foldable phones read styluses differently. The Fold Edition and other S Pens also operate at different frequencies.

If you want a stylus that will work on both types of Samsung smartphones, your best bet is the S Pen Pro that includes a toggle for changing the frequency. This one also offers more functionality than Z Fold 3's digital pen.

Preorder the Galaxy Z Fold 3 bundle (Watch 4 Classic, Galaxy Buds 2, Flip Cover with S Pen included) up to $1100 off


Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

Ecosystem Bundle (w/ Watch 4 Classic, Galaxy Buds 2, Flip Cover with S Pen) at up to $1100 off!

$1100 off (46%) Trade-in Gift
$1309 96
$2409 96
Pre-order at Samsung

Samsung S Pen Pro

$99 99
Buy at Samsung

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Related phones

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 specs
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 specs
$800off $1000 Special Verizon $1100off $1310 Special Samsung 17%off $1500 Special BestBuy
View more offers
  • Display 7.6 inches 2208 x 1768 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 4 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 12GB RAM
  • Storage 256GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4400 mAh
  • OS Android 11
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra specs
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra specs
Review
9.1
User reviews
10.0
$1200 Special BestBuy $1199 Special Samsung $1200 Special Samsung
View more offers
  • Display 6.8 inches 3200 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 108 MP (Quad camera) 40 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 12GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 5000 mAh
  • OS Android 11 Samsung One UI

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

T-Mobile is accused of lying to California regulators to get Sprint merger approved
by Alan Friedman,  1
T-Mobile is accused of lying to California regulators to get Sprint merger approved
The Pixel 5a 5G is official: bigger battery, improved cameras, water resistance
by Iskra Petrova,  3
The Pixel 5a 5G is official: bigger battery, improved cameras, water resistance
Best back to school deals and sales from Apple, Amazon, Best Buy, Samsung and others - updated August 2021
by Iskren Gaidarov,  0
Best back to school deals and sales from Apple, Amazon, Best Buy, Samsung and others - updated August 2021
iPhone 13 reportedly launching in third week of September with twice the maximum storage capacity
by Anam Hamid,  18
iPhone 13 reportedly launching in third week of September with twice the maximum storage capacity
FitBit Charge 5 leaks – color display and updated curvy design
by Radoslav Minkov,  0
FitBit Charge 5 leaks – color display and updated curvy design
iPhone 13 launch brings "Time to Run" to Apple Watch 7
by Doroteya Borisova,  0
iPhone 13 launch brings "Time to Run" to Apple Watch 7
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless