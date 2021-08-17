What happens when you use the S Pen Fold Edition on the S21 Ultra and Note 20 Ultra?

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.

Does the S Pen Fold Edition work on phones other than the Galaxy Z Fold 3?



The short answer is no. Samsung has already said the same. The S Pen Fold Edition has a built-in spring and soft tip to ensure not too much pressure is exerted on the screen. Android Police's The short answer is no. Samsung has already said the same. The S Pen Fold Edition has a built-in spring and soft tip to ensure not too much pressure is exerted on the screen.writer and noted leaker Max Weinbach tried using the stylus on the S21 Ultra to find out how a conventional phone responds to the S Pen Fold Edition.



The stylus was recognized by the device but only as an eraser. This means you can't use it for writing on the S21 Ultra. On the Note 20 Ultra, the stylus doesn't work at all unless you ensure the tip is fully retracted.





SPen Fold pen doesn't work on S21 Ultra, kinda. pic.twitter.com/2nif8r91ZL — Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) August 16, 2021





According to the report, this is basically because the Fold 3 and non-foldable phones read styluses differently. The Fold Edition and other S Pens also operate at different frequencies.



If you want a stylus that will work on both types of Samsung smartphones, your best bet is the S Pen Pro that includes a toggle for changing the frequency. This one also offers more functionality than If you want a stylus that will work on both types of Samsung smartphones, your best bet is the S Pen Pro that includes a toggle for changing the frequency. This one also offers more functionality than Z Fold 3's digital pen





