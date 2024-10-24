Get 23% off Apple Watch Series 9!

Users in Iowa can also now add their driver's license to Apple Wallet

If you live in Iowa and you have an Apple device you'll be delighted to learn that Iowa is the latest state to be added to the list of compatible Apple Wallet digital ID partners. What that means is that you will be able to have your driver's license in Apple Wallet, which is bringing convenience to the next level.

Iowa is joining seven other states that support driver's licenses via the iPhone and Apple Watch.

The Iowa Department of Transportation announced that starting today, you can present your ID in Apple Wallet in person at select TSA checkpoints. Those include the Des Moines and Eastern Iowa Airports, businesses and venues, in addition to Apple Store locations across the US. You will be able to present your IDs in Wallet in select apps as well.

Businesses and organizations are currently able to accept ID in Apple Wallet using iOS apps such as Tap2iD Mobile, VeriScan, and Mobile ID Verify, for in-person age verification. These apps function thanks to Apple's ID Verifier API and securely and privately accept mobile driver's licenses and ID cards on your iPhone, with no additional hardware required.

In order to add your license or ID to Apple Wallet, you need to have an iPhone 8 or later, or an Apple Watch Series 4 or later, with the latest versions of iOS or watchOS. You also need to have Face ID or Touch ID turned on, and two-factor authentication for your Apple Account turned on. Your device region needs to be set to the United States.

Adding it is simple: you need to go to Wallet, then tap on the "Add" button and choose "Driver's License or State ID", and then follow the steps.

The feature is currently supported in Arizona, California, Colorado, Georgia, Hawaii, Iowa, Maryland, and Ohio.

I personally cannot wait for this feature to become globally available. I love the convenience it brings as I won't have to carry around a wallet anymore, and I can also use an Apple Watch to present it. I'm a big fan of carrying less stuff, so this feature is epic in my book, and I can't wait to see its availability expand.
