U.S. draft proposal could be the coup de grace for Huawei

Alan Friedman
Feb 19, 2020, 12:06 AM
You might ask yourself what more could the U.S. do to hurt Huawei? Branded as a national security threat in the states, banned from accessing its U.S. supply chain (which it spent $11 billion on in 2018) and blocked from having its equipment used in U.S. 5G networks, Huawei still managed to top Apple by shipping approximately 240 million smartphones in 2019 even though it was forced to replace the Google Mobile Services version of Android with an open-source version.

It also remains the world's leading provider of networking equipment despite U.S. efforts to warn its allies not to use the company's gear. The Trump administration has considered propping up Huawei's rivals in the industry. For example, Attorney General William Barr suggested that the U.S. buy a controlling interest in Nokia and Ericsson, an idea that even Vice President Mike Pence saw as foolish. The administration also floated the idea of providing cheap funds to Nokia and Ericsson to help the pair offer financing terms to customers that would match the generous deals offered by Huawei; the latter has a partnership with China's state-run bank which allows it to give its customers special deals.

U.S. drafts a proposal that could really send Huawei into a tailspin


And now Reuters is reporting that the U.S. is considering a way to block Huawei from receiving chips it has produced by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC). The latter is the world's largest independent foundry and manufactures chips designed by companies that don't own the facilities needed to fabricate these components. For example, Apple designs its own A-series chipsets but has TSMC manufacture them. The same process is used by other firms such as Qualcomm and by Huawei's HiSilicon unit. HiSilicon designs chips for Huawei's handsets and TSMC builds them.


It obviously would be a big blow if Huawei was unable to have its chips made by TSMC, especially since the foundry is about to start churning out more powerful 5nm chips in the middle of this year. The process node number provides a reference to the number of transistors found inside a small dense integrated circuit. The lower the process node, the higher the number of transistors inside a chip, more transistors inside a chip make it more powerful and energy-efficient. For example, the currently employed 7nm Apple A13 Bionic sports 8.5 billion transistors and this year's 5nm A14 Bionic could have as many as 15 billion transistors inside. Only TSMC and Samsung will be producing 5nm chips for mobile devices this year so losing access to this technology could be a huge blow to the company.

Back in November, TSMC denied a report stating that the U.S. was trying to block it from shipping chips to Huawei. But it now appears that there might have been some truth to that rumor. To keep TSMC and other chip manufacturers from shipping chips to Huawei, the Trump administration has reportedly written a draft proposal. The proposal would force foreign companies that use U.S.-made chip manufacturing equipment to obtain a license from the U.S. government before shipping chips to Huawei. This would be accomplished through a change in the Foreign Direct Product Rule which currently allows the U.S. to control foreign exports of products that contain 25% or more U.S.-origin content by value.

The Commerce Department wants to drop that threshold to 10% which would give the U.S. export control over most products made overseas with U.S.-sourced content. The Pentagon didn't want the rule change for fear that U.S. suppliers would lose sales to Huawei forcing them to cut spending on research and development. The Pentagon worries that by cutting R&D, American firms would lose their innovative edge in the global tech marketplace.

A change in this rule could allow the U.S. to control the export of chips scheduled to be shipped to Huawei. A report published last year by China's Everbright Securities said, "There is no production line in China that uses only equipment made in China, so it is very difficult to make any chipsets without U.S. equipment." With that in mind, Huawei could be in very serious trouble if this proposal gets past the "draft" stage.

A Commerce Department spokesman pointed out that recent allegations made by the U.S. charging Huawei with stealing trade secrets "reaffirm the need for caution in considering license applications. The U.S. continues to have major concerns about Huawei." A TSMC spokesman said that the company doesn't respond to hypothetical questions and questions about individual customers. Huawei did not respond to questions.

The U.S. considers Huawei to be a security risk because of the company's ties to the communist Chinese government.

16 Comments

QuantumRazer
Reply

15. QuantumRazer

Posts: 227; Member since: Apr 27, 2019

US govt. hit a new low with this one. So basically if TSMC owns a machinery that has been purchased from a US company, somehow the government has a complete control over what they can manufacture and they cannot. They have become like a crappy reality show that nobody has asked for - you think they can't get any worse than they already are, yet they manage to to disappoint you every single time. Ah, pathetic.

posted on 5 min ago

yalokiy
Reply

13. yalokiy

Posts: 1153; Member since: Aug 01, 2016

China considers Taiwan their own land. Not sure TSMC can freely refuse Huawei chip orders.

posted on 23 min ago

dimas
Reply

9. dimas

Posts: 3465; Member since: Jul 22, 2014

But huawei said they don't care even if US will give them a hard time so why is this news going to make them loco? Oh right, because when huawei said they don't care they will still rant that US is trying to picture them as bad guys and ask patriotic help from their motherland.

posted on 37 min ago

ShadowSnypa786
Reply

8. ShadowSnypa786

Posts: 665; Member since: Jan 06, 2017

Huawei you may aswell go to Samsung and ask them to create your CPU's Your fanboys used to cry at how bad samsung makes and designs their CPU's guess soon Huawei fanboys wont have a choice :D

posted on 47 min ago

dimas
Reply

10. dimas

Posts: 3465; Member since: Jul 22, 2014

They will ask samsung to make them chips and still bash them at their phone launchings by "copying" their designs. Let huawei make their own chips to back up their big ego.

posted on 35 min ago

QuantumRazer
Reply

16. QuantumRazer

Posts: 227; Member since: Apr 27, 2019

Manufacturing SoC for other companies and designing own CPU cores are completely different things, genius. Samsung excels at the former but sucks at the latter.

posted on 1 min ago

Loveneesh
Reply

7. Loveneesh

Posts: 456; Member since: Jul 14, 2015

if huawei can't get it's chip manufactured by TMSC then they manufactures it on own just like Samsung,

posted on 54 min ago

Demo-jay
Reply

6. Demo-jay

Posts: 107; Member since: Feb 13, 2018

Might be a good policy and all but they are failing to see that whenever they try doing such stuffs..huawei comes back strong..i am 100% sure there could be a Chinese company capable of competing with any chip manufacturing company controlled by the us

posted on 1 hour ago

xq10xa
Reply

5. xq10xa

Posts: 816; Member since: Dec 07, 2010

https://youtu.be/ewFZXscPfaI It's not a gov against a company.

posted on 1 hour ago

Fellwalker
Reply

4. Fellwalker

Posts: 549; Member since: Apr 04, 2014

You say "The U.S. considers Huawei to be a security risk because of the company's ties to the communist Chinese government.", the but that isn't quite right. No ties have been shown. It is actually because of Chinese law that may require Chinese companies to allow their government access. The US government is working on the basis of guilty because you might be, rather than innocent until proven guilty.

posted on 1 hour ago

meanestgenius
Reply

3. meanestgenius

Posts: 23077; Member since: May 28, 2014

This is getting more and more ridiculous by the day. However, I am so far unconvinced that the U.S. government is capable of doing stopping Huawei long-term. Huawei has so far been able to find ways to mitigate the U.S. governments unwarranted attacks due the U.S. governments unwarranted accusations. I think this will be same as well.

posted on 1 hour ago

dimas
Reply

12. dimas

Posts: 3465; Member since: Jul 22, 2014

Oh my god, my huawei skywalker is being oppressed by the US darth vader. Help! Help! It's a big shady company and it's not even your girlfriend so I don't see why fanboys defend big corportes that much. Just accept what US defense forces see and stop overthinking too much.

posted on 28 min ago

Back_from_beyond
Reply

14. Back_from_beyond

Posts: 1487; Member since: Sep 04, 2015

What the US is doing is going to end up forcing China to steal the technology and make their own manufacturing equipment. Which in turn will aggravate the situation even more, deepening the divide.

posted on 19 min ago

Pigaro
Reply

2. Pigaro

Posts: 94; Member since: May 15, 2016

I'm so disappointed in the USA, What do they really want from Huawei? They just want to bring down the company.

posted on 2 hours ago

dimas
Reply

11. dimas

Posts: 3465; Member since: Jul 22, 2014

It is as reported, US see huawei as a security threat, that's all we have to know. Do you still want to have an economic tin foil hat or something?

posted on 33 min ago

Priyam009
Reply

1. Priyam009

Posts: 82; Member since: Oct 23, 2018

Its pathetic now! A whole country against a company! Well if you can't beat anyone destroy him with all your might , good policy nonetheless

posted on 2 hours ago

view all comments
