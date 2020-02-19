U.S. draft proposal could be the coup de grace for Huawei
You might ask yourself what more could the U.S. do to hurt Huawei? Branded as a national security threat in the states, banned from accessing its U.S. supply chain (which it spent $11 billion on in 2018) and blocked from having its equipment used in U.S. 5G networks, Huawei still managed to top Apple by shipping approximately 240 million smartphones in 2019 even though it was forced to replace the Google Mobile Services version of Android with an open-source version.
U.S. drafts a proposal that could really send Huawei into a tailspin
It obviously would be a big blow if Huawei was unable to have its chips made by TSMC, especially since the foundry is about to start churning out more powerful 5nm chips in the middle of this year. The process node number provides a reference to the number of transistors found inside a small dense integrated circuit. The lower the process node, the higher the number of transistors inside a chip, more transistors inside a chip make it more powerful and energy-efficient. For example, the currently employed 7nm Apple A13 Bionic sports 8.5 billion transistors and this year's 5nm A14 Bionic could have as many as 15 billion transistors inside. Only TSMC and Samsung will be producing 5nm chips for mobile devices this year so losing access to this technology could be a huge blow to the company.
Back in November, TSMC denied a report stating that the U.S. was trying to block it from shipping chips to Huawei. But it now appears that there might have been some truth to that rumor. To keep TSMC and other chip manufacturers from shipping chips to Huawei, the Trump administration has reportedly written a draft proposal. The proposal would force foreign companies that use U.S.-made chip manufacturing equipment to obtain a license from the U.S. government before shipping chips to Huawei. This would be accomplished through a change in the Foreign Direct Product Rule which currently allows the U.S. to control foreign exports of products that contain 25% or more U.S.-origin content by value.
The Commerce Department wants to drop that threshold to 10% which would give the U.S. export control over most products made overseas with U.S.-sourced content. The Pentagon didn't want the rule change for fear that U.S. suppliers would lose sales to Huawei forcing them to cut spending on research and development. The Pentagon worries that by cutting R&D, American firms would lose their innovative edge in the global tech marketplace.
A change in this rule could allow the U.S. to control the export of chips scheduled to be shipped to Huawei. A report published last year by China's Everbright Securities said, "There is no production line in China that uses only equipment made in China, so it is very difficult to make any chipsets without U.S. equipment." With that in mind, Huawei could be in very serious trouble if this proposal gets past the "draft" stage.
A Commerce Department spokesman pointed out that recent allegations made by the U.S. charging Huawei with stealing trade secrets "reaffirm the need for caution in considering license applications. The U.S. continues to have major concerns about Huawei." A TSMC spokesman said that the company doesn't respond to hypothetical questions and questions about individual customers. Huawei did not respond to questions.
The U.S. considers Huawei to be a security risk because of the company's ties to the communist Chinese government.
16 Comments
15. QuantumRazer
Posts: 227; Member since: Apr 27, 2019
posted on 5 min ago 1
13. yalokiy
Posts: 1153; Member since: Aug 01, 2016
posted on 23 min ago 0
9. dimas
Posts: 3465; Member since: Jul 22, 2014
posted on 37 min ago 0
8. ShadowSnypa786
Posts: 665; Member since: Jan 06, 2017
posted on 47 min ago 1
10. dimas
Posts: 3465; Member since: Jul 22, 2014
posted on 35 min ago 0
16. QuantumRazer
Posts: 227; Member since: Apr 27, 2019
posted on 1 min ago 0
7. Loveneesh
Posts: 456; Member since: Jul 14, 2015
posted on 54 min ago 0
6. Demo-jay
Posts: 107; Member since: Feb 13, 2018
posted on 1 hour ago 0
5. xq10xa
Posts: 816; Member since: Dec 07, 2010
posted on 1 hour ago 0
4. Fellwalker
Posts: 549; Member since: Apr 04, 2014
posted on 1 hour ago 0
3. meanestgenius
Posts: 23077; Member since: May 28, 2014
posted on 1 hour ago 0
12. dimas
Posts: 3465; Member since: Jul 22, 2014
posted on 28 min ago 0
14. Back_from_beyond
Posts: 1487; Member since: Sep 04, 2015
posted on 19 min ago 0
2. Pigaro
Posts: 94; Member since: May 15, 2016
posted on 2 hours ago 1
11. dimas
Posts: 3465; Member since: Jul 22, 2014
posted on 33 min ago 0
1. Priyam009
Posts: 82; Member since: Oct 23, 2018
posted on 2 hours ago 3
PhoneArena Comments Rules
A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter.
Things that are NOT allowed:
Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it.
Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us.
Comments Options
Report Post
Send a warning to post author
Send a warning to Selected user. The user has 0 warnings currently.
Ban user and delete all posts
Message to PhoneArena moderator (optional):