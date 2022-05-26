US government sues Twitter over misleading its users and failing to ensure user privacy

Twitter is being sued for misleading users about their data

And what does this all mean? Well, it means if those allegations are true, that Twitter would have violated the FTC Act and Order of 2011. The legislation prohibits a company from making misrepresentations regarding the security of nonpublic consumer information.







Twitter seems to be in deep water recently

As you can probably see, Twitter has somewhat been struggling so far. On top of it all, Elon Musk has decided again to express his concerns in... well, in a form of a tweet, of course. He replied today to a tweet concerning the mentioned above misrepresentation of what the users' data is used for, and he stated that he considers the findings to be 'very concerning news'.





If Twitter was not truthful here, what else is not true? This is very concerning news. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 26, 2022

