Update for Nothing Phone (1) has arrived to improve the camera and battery life, kill bugs, and more

Even though the Nothing Phone (1) isn't available in the states, at least not yet, there are several U.S.-based consumers and phone enthusiasts who continue to follow developments of the Nothing Phone (1). Nothing founder Carl Pei (who has the best Twitter handle in the biz, @getpeid) has been talking about creating a Nothing ecosystem much as Apple and Samsung have already accomplished, and Google is on the way to doing.





The guessing here is that for such a game plan to be financially successful, Nothing will have to ship more of its devices to the U.S. besides the Nothing Ear (1) true wireless earbuds. Maybe if the Nothing Phone (1) doesn't make it to the U.S., the sequel will. Pei's success with OnePlus is also one of the reasons why the Nothing Phone has fans in the states.





Over the weekend, Pei's Twitter page crackled to life with the announcement that version 1.1.4 is being rolled out "gradually" to the Nothing Phone (1). A screenshot of the update was posted on 9to5Google and it reveals that all Nothing Ear (1) app features are now integrated into Nothing OS. Alright, that will probably be helpful to those starting to build their own collection of Nothing products.





Here's an interesting new feature for the Nothing Phone (1) camera. The update will give users the option to add a Nothing-themed watermark to the camera app. It also improves the color calibration for the ultra-wide camera and increases the "color consistency" between the main and ultra-wide camera sensors. You don't want to deal with extreme differences in color when snapping the same subject using both the main and ultra-wide sensors.





Shooting moving subjects is easier after the update as Nothing includes a new motion detection algorithm that improves stability. And users will get to snap photos using a higher speed when using HDR in ultra-wide mode. The update adds the September security patch (and this writer has yet to receive the September patch for his Pixel 6 Pro!). It also lowers battery consumption for the Always On Display.





The update includes a new Face Unlock algorithm, a new UI for system updates, and improved thermal performance. The latter means that the phone will not get as hot.







Lastly, the update includes three specific bug fixes (one fixes network issues for certain carriers, one exterminates a bug that shows incoming calls as coming from an Unknown Contact, and a third fixes an issue with the fingerprint sensor and the HDFC bank app). There are also general bug fixes.





