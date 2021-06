Samsung to launch another mid-range 5G smartphone in Europe

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER!



After Galaxy A52 and A72 , Samsung plans to launch yet another mid-range smartphone in Europe, which is supposed to bring 5G to the masses. The unannounced phone is known as Galaxy M52 and it's likely to be cheaper than the other two Galaxy A series phones.Based on a benchmark spotted by GalaxyClub , the upcoming Galaxy M52 will be equipped with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 778G processor . It's the same chipset that will be used by Honor inside its 50 series, so it's bound to be good enough for a mid-range phone.Apart from its chipset, we also know that the Galaxy M52 will pack a 64-megapixel main camera, complemented by a secondary 32-megapixel camera in the front. There's no info yet about the size of the display, but the phone is expected to feature a massive battery, just like the predecessor.It's too early to talk about price, but it looks like information about color variants has already leaked, so we're happy to let Samsung fans know that the Galaxy M52 will be available in at least three different colors: black, blue, and white.