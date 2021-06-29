$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

View

$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

View
Samsung Android 5G

Samsung to launch another mid-range 5G smartphone in Europe

Cosmin Vasile
By @cosminvasile
Jun 29, 2021, 9:35 PM
0
Samsung to launch another mid-range 5G smartphone in Europe
After Galaxy A52 and A72, Samsung plans to launch yet another mid-range smartphone in Europe, which is supposed to bring 5G to the masses. The unannounced phone is known as Galaxy M52 and it's likely to be cheaper than the other two Galaxy A series phones.

Based on a benchmark spotted by GalaxyClub, the upcoming Galaxy M52 will be equipped with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 778G processor. It's the same chipset that will be used by Honor inside its 50 series, so it's bound to be good enough for a mid-range phone.

Apart from its chipset, we also know that the Galaxy M52 will pack a 64-megapixel main camera, complemented by a secondary 32-megapixel camera in the front. There's no info yet about the size of the display, but the phone is expected to feature a massive battery, just like the predecessor.

It's too early to talk about price, but it looks like information about color variants has already leaked, so we're happy to let Samsung fans know that the Galaxy M52 will be available in at least three different colors: black, blue, and white.

Latest News

Google commits to five years of security updates for Nest devices
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Google commits to five years of security updates for Nest devices
OnePlus co-founder's venture to unveil new Nothing wireless earbuds on July 27
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
OnePlus co-founder's venture to unveil new Nothing wireless earbuds on July 27
Amazon launches new Reading Sidekick skill for Alexa
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Amazon launches new Reading Sidekick skill for Alexa
Snapchat brings its AR Lenses to Viber on Android and iOS
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Snapchat brings its AR Lenses to Viber on Android and iOS
Data shows more strength in demand ahead for the iPad Pro and the Mac
by Alan Friedman,  1
Data shows more strength in demand ahead for the iPad Pro and the Mac
The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 is on sale at an incredibly low price with 4G LTE
by Adrian Diaconescu,  2
The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 is on sale at an incredibly low price with 4G LTE
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless