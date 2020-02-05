iOS Apple Apps

Apple to begin universal purchases of iOS and macOS apps starting next month

Alan Friedman
by Alan Friedman
@wolfcallsputs
Feb 05, 2020, 11:01 PM
Apple to begin universal purchases of iOS and macOS apps starting next month
Many Apple iPhone users also own a Mac; it only makes sense. If you've consumed the Apple KoolAid, you're bound to stick with the company's ecosystem. To make things easier for those who own both an iOS and a macOS device, in March Apple will implement universal purchases of apps. This means that if you buy an app from the Mac App Store, you'll also own the App Store version of the app.

Apple sent out a message to its developers on Wednesday explaining that their customers will be able to pay for an app or an in-app purchase one time and it will count as a purchase across the aforementioned platforms. To put it simply, Apple wrote to developers: "Starting in March 2020, you’ll be able to distribute iOS, iPadOS, macOS, and tvOS versions of your app as a universal purchase, allowing customers to enjoy your app and in‑app purchases across platforms by purchasing only once." Apple recommends that developers build and test their apps using a single bundle ID with Xcode 11.4 beta.

Apple says that categories in the App Store and the Mac App Store will be unified to help make developers' apps discoverable to users. Among these changes, macOS apps will soon offer titles in these categories: "Books", "Food & Drink", "Magazines & Newspapers", "Navigation", and "Shopping". In addition, the separate "Photography" and "Video" sections in the Mac App Store will be combined to form one category called "Photo & Video". Mac apps and those pending an update will automatically be moved to the new combined category. And the "Kids" subcategory within the "Games" listing will no longer be seen in the Mac App Store. Developers were also reminded by Apple that they can change the categories and subcategories that their apps belong to by disseminating an app update.

This really is good news for iOS and macOS users since they no longer will have to purchase the same app twice, once for each platform. You might recall that last year, there was a report about an initiative that Apple was calling "Marzipan." The company would launch a universal app store by 2021 allowing developers to submit one app to cover both iOS and Mac devices.

Rumors about a universal app store for Apple date back to 2017. A report from that year cited the Twitter app as a reason why universal apps are needed for Apple devices. The macOS version of Twitter at that time was way behind the iOS version in terms of updates and features. A universal app store would make sure that Mac users receive the latest version of apps along with their iOS using counterparts.

One thing that Apple says it does not want is to create a universal operating system for both iOS and Mac.

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

0 Comments

Be the first one to post a comment

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Featured stories

Massive Samsung Galaxy Buds+ leak reveals huge battery upgrade, small price hike, and more
Massive Samsung Galaxy Buds+ leak reveals huge battery upgrade, small price hike, and more
Forget the iPhone's hot plates, first live S20 Ultra pic flaunts a whole oven!
Forget the iPhone's hot plates, first live S20 Ultra pic flaunts a whole oven!
MWC 2020: what to expect — phones, companies, events
MWC 2020: what to expect — phones, companies, events
These could be the final US prices of Samsung's Galaxy S20 series
These could be the final US prices of Samsung's Galaxy S20 series
The Galaxy Fold 2 is coming, and it's not the Z Flip
The Galaxy Fold 2 is coming, and it's not the Z Flip
T-Mobile is giving away 60 Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G phones during the Super Bowl
T-Mobile is giving away 60 Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G phones during the Super Bowl
Video shows that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip does that one thing you really want it to do
Video shows that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip does that one thing you really want it to do
Samsung Galaxy A51 Review
Samsung Galaxy A51 Review

Popular stories

Samsung does the unthinkable with Android 10 update for US unlocked Galaxy Note 9
Samsung does the unthinkable with Android 10 update for US unlocked Galaxy Note 9
T-Mobile is giving away 60 Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G phones during the Super Bowl
T-Mobile is giving away 60 Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G phones during the Super Bowl
T-Mobile and Verizon had their own Super Bowl, fighting over 4G speeds and 5G strategies
T-Mobile and Verizon had their own Super Bowl, fighting over 4G speeds and 5G strategies
These could be the final US prices of Samsung's Galaxy S20 series
These could be the final US prices of Samsung's Galaxy S20 series
All the new Galaxy S20 Ultra features and records to expect
All the new Galaxy S20 Ultra features and records to expect
Video shows that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip does that one thing you really want it to do
Video shows that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip does that one thing you really want it to do

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless