Three new slim and sleek phones from Ulefone that's known for its rugged beasts
Up Next:
The world is changing and the other new thing that we've got is a set of three phones by Ulefone, a brand that's primarily known for its rugged devices.
This time around, though, we're getting three slim and sleek – some may call them "standard", even – phones.
Here they are:
The three additions to Ulefone's Note series are different from each other and cater to different needs and users.
Android Headlines reports that the Note 19 will be the cheapest of the three, but there's still no official pricing released for the just-unveiled trio.
The Note 19 is equipped with a 6.56-inch HD+ display, providing a decent viewing experience for browsing, media consumption, and basic app usage. Though not the highest resolution, HD+ is still adequate for general use, especially for users in the budget-friendly price range.
The 32GB of storage is on the lower side, though it’s expected for phones in this category, and can likely be expanded with a microSD card. I surely hope so! Users can enjoy a 5,000 mAh battery cell.
The Ulefone Note 20 Pro sports a flat display, back, and sides, giving it a modern look. It has three rear cameras, a display notch, and a slightly thicker bottom bezel than the others.
This phone features a 6.75-inch HD+ display and 4GB of RAM, which can be expanded to 8GB with virtual RAM. It’s powered by a 6,000mAh battery with 18W wired charging support.
Its camera setup includes a 50-megapixel main sensor, a 2-megapixel macro camera, and a depth sensor. Running on the Unisoc T606 processor, it comes with either 128GB or 256GB of storage, depending on your preference.
Up front, it sports a 6.56-inch display and runs on the Unisoc T606 SoC. The phone offers up to 12GB of RAM (with virtual RAM expansion) and includes 128GB of storage. A 5,000mAh battery powers the device.
The rear camera setup includes a 13-megapixel main shooter, though details on the secondary camera are still unknown. For selfies, there's an 8-megapixel front camera.
This time around, though, we're getting three slim and sleek – some may call them "standard", even – phones.
Here they are:
- Ulefone Note 19
- Ulefone Note 20 Pro
- Ulefone Note 21
The three additions to Ulefone's Note series are different from each other and cater to different needs and users.
Image credit – Ulefone
Android Headlines reports that the Note 19 will be the cheapest of the three, but there's still no official pricing released for the just-unveiled trio.
The Ulefone Note 19 brings a familiar approach to its camera design, featuring two functional rear cameras but using a triple-cutout camera island. This design choice closely resembles those found on more premium models from other smartphone brands, suggesting that Ulefone has intentionally borrowed from popular design trends.
The Note 19 is equipped with a 6.56-inch HD+ display, providing a decent viewing experience for browsing, media consumption, and basic app usage. Though not the highest resolution, HD+ is still adequate for general use, especially for users in the budget-friendly price range.
Under the hood, the device runs on the Unisoc T603 processor. While not a powerhouse compared to flagship chips, the T603 is a capable option for daily tasks like web browsing, messaging, and light app usage. The Note 19 also includes up to 6GB of RAM, with support for virtual RAM to enhance multitasking. This feature allows the phone to handle several applications open simultaneously, a welcome addition in budget devices.
The 32GB of storage is on the lower side, though it’s expected for phones in this category, and can likely be expanded with a microSD card. I surely hope so! Users can enjoy a 5,000 mAh battery cell.
Recommended Stories
The other models
Image credit – Ulefone
The Ulefone Note 20 Pro sports a flat display, back, and sides, giving it a modern look. It has three rear cameras, a display notch, and a slightly thicker bottom bezel than the others.
This phone features a 6.75-inch HD+ display and 4GB of RAM, which can be expanded to 8GB with virtual RAM. It’s powered by a 6,000mAh battery with 18W wired charging support.
Its camera setup includes a 50-megapixel main sensor, a 2-megapixel macro camera, and a depth sensor. Running on the Unisoc T606 processor, it comes with either 128GB or 256GB of storage, depending on your preference.
The Ulefone Note 21 has a similar design to its predecessor, except for the back, where it features two vertically-aligned cameras in the top-left corner.
Up front, it sports a 6.56-inch display and runs on the Unisoc T606 SoC. The phone offers up to 12GB of RAM (with virtual RAM expansion) and includes 128GB of storage. A 5,000mAh battery powers the device.
The rear camera setup includes a 13-megapixel main shooter, though details on the secondary camera are still unknown. For selfies, there's an 8-megapixel front camera.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: