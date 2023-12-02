U.K. delivery firms accused of ripping off iPhone 15 Pro Max buyers

Several U.K. consumers ordered an iPhone 15 Pro Max from Apple and received a different handset instead







A similar situation happened to several U.K. consumers including one using the name "RobWhistler" who wrote, "I ordered an iPhone 15 Pro Max in Blue Titanium and received a fake iPhone 14 Pro Max - realised after opening the box and seeing a lightning port at the bottom instead of a USB-C! Reported to Apple, reported to the Police, reported to Barclays. Nobody cares and I've been told that after two Apple investigations and one by Barclays that no further action will be taken, no refund, no replacement."









iPhone 15 Pro Max from Apple and received a purple iPhone 14 Pro Max . He gave us some insight into how One poster with the user name "Chris-J-88" on the community forum ordered thefrom Apple and received a purple. He gave us some insight into how Apple is defending itself from these strange events. He wrote, "I was told by one of their representatives that it’s impossible for them to have put the 14 in there by mistake, so it had to have been switched after they dispatched."





He added, "My concern is that they’ve contacted the courier and they’ve said that nobody [on] their end had touched it so Apple are now concluding that it must be me that’s trying to defraud them. Surely they can see where the 15 is/has been activated. I can’t believe that I’ve bought a phone for £1200, received the wrong item and have just got to accept it." He added, "My concern is that they’ve contacted the courier and they’ve said that nobody [on] their end had touched it so Apple are now concluding that it must be me that’s trying to defraud them. Surely they can see where the 15 is/has been activated. I can’t believe that I’ve bought a phone for £1200, received the wrong item and have just got to accept it."





iPhone 15 Pro Max in the U.K. The aforementioned "Chris-J-88" emailed But Apple now seems to understand that something sneaky is going on with deliveries of thein the U.K. The aforementioned "Chris-J-88" emailed Tim Cook with exact dates and details including the date that he called the police about the incident. "Chris-J-88" explains how his story ended. "I received a call from a gentleman at the European head office about a week later. He took a few days to review the case and then contacted me to confirm that they'd be replacing the incorrect device, which I received the next day."

Delivery companies might have been involved







One U.K. consumer who received an iPhone SE instead of the iPhone 15 Pro Max he ordered noticed that the iPhone SE had a sticker for a carrier called Tesco Mobile. As it turned out, Tesco had recently stopped using a delivery service called DPD for phone deliveries because many customers complained about not receiving the phones that they ordered. One person who complained about his order getting screwed up found out that the specific delivery driver who was involved in the case of his missing iPhone had recently been let go by the company.





Besides DPD, which reportedly has a bad reputation in the U.K. for making reliable deliveries, DHL also was involved in some of the incorrect shipments. Since two of those complaining on the Apple community forum were shipped the right phone after sending an email to Tim Cook , this would be the way to go if you can obtain the executive's email address.





"Chris-J-88" does have a suggestion for those who do get shipped the phone that they paid for from Apple. He says "When the replacement arrived, I asked the courier to record me opening it in front of them to avoid a repeat, ensuring to capture the serial on the device box too."



