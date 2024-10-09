Uber is launching an EV-only option in multiple cities in the US
Uber just wrapped up its second Go-Get Zero event, shining a light on its sustainability goals. The event made it clear that Uber is stepping up its game with new updates to the ride-hailing platform designed to help both riders and drivers ditch fossil fuels for good.
Starting today, Uber Green, the section of the platform dedicated to drivers of electric and hybrid vehicles, is going fully electric in over 40 markets worldwide. Initially, Uber users in the US will have the option to choose an EV-only ride in:
The EV-only option will soon roll out in every city across France where Uber operates, along with locations in Australia and New Zealand. Four years back, when Uber first set ambitious climate goals and launched Uber Green, there were only 10,000 EV drivers on the platform. Now, that number has skyrocketed to 182,000 worldwide, and in Europe alone, there have been over half a billion zero-emission trips.
As we've come to expect in 2024, no event is complete without a mention of AI. Uber announced that starting early next year in the US, drivers will be able to chat with an AI assistant in the Uber app for tailored advice on the best EVs for their needs and the city they drive in. Powered by GPT-4o, this chatbot can answer questions about everything from a model's range to where drivers can find charging stations.
All in all, I believe these recent changes show that Uber is heading in the right direction toward becoming a zero-emissions platform by 2040. However, whether it will manage to do it or not remains to be seen.
Soon, you’ll have the option to make EVs your preferred choice for rides. | Image credit – Uber
You'll also soon be able to choose EVs as your go-to ride option. If you enable this feature and there's an electric vehicle just a few minutes away from a regular UberX, you'll snag a ride in an EV. But if it looks like it'll take too long for an electric vehicle to arrive, Uber will send a gas-powered ride your way instead.
After launching Uber Green with hybrids and EVs around the world, we now have enough EV drivers on our platform to make it an EV-only option in 40+ cities globally. Riders will be able to choose an EV for about the same price as UberX.
– Uber, October 2024
On another note, the emissions savings feature is getting a refresh, too. Now, whenever you hop on a bike or scooter or use UberX Share, you'll see how much emissions you've helped avoid. On the Uber Eats side, starting today in New York City and Los Angeles, you can order fresh produce straight from farmers' markets.
As we've come to expect in 2024, no event is complete without a mention of AI. Uber announced that starting early next year in the US, drivers will be able to chat with an AI assistant in the Uber app for tailored advice on the best EVs for their needs and the city they drive in. Powered by GPT-4o, this chatbot can answer questions about everything from a model's range to where drivers can find charging stations.
In other Uber-related news, not long ago, the company updated teen accounts, bringing added safety and convenience features.
