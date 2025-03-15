U.K. holds secret hearing for Apple’s appeal against access to user data

End to end encryption prevents even Apple from accessing your data. | Video credit — Apple

In my opinion this demand by the U.K. is a severe and extreme display of government overreach. No single entity should ever be awarded access to the personal data of every user across the globe. Such a move would be a catastrophic breach of user privacy and I wouldn’t be surprised if Apple lost customers as a result.Fortunately there are already some countermeasures being taken against the U.K. government’s demands. The United States is investigating whether these demands are illegal according to certain laws already in place and President Donald Trump has spoken out against it publicly as well.Understandably this move is being seen as an absolutely unreasonable demand by consumers on social media as well. Apple has caved to pressure from certain regions in the past but the U.K.’s demands are so extreme that some are of the opinion that the company should stop doing business in the country.And honestly? I agree. I would much rather Apple pull out of the U.K. than let itself be bullied into doing something so extreme.