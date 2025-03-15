U.K. holds secret hearing for Apple’s appeal against access to user data
A short while ago the U.K. government demanded access to user data for every Apple customer across the globe. This extreme demand was made in secret but leaked to the public quite quickly because of its nature. Apple appealed against the demand leading to the U.K. holding a secret court hearing where no press coverage was allowed.
A secret court hearing took place for six hours in London to determine whether Apple’s appeal against the demanded backdoor is acceptable to the authorities or not. Both the U.K. government and Apple have refused to make any details about this case known. A lawyer who submitted an application for the case to be held publicly was not invited to the hearing.
In my opinion this demand by the U.K. is a severe and extreme display of government overreach. No single entity should ever be awarded access to the personal data of every user across the globe. Such a move would be a catastrophic breach of user privacy and I wouldn’t be surprised if Apple lost customers as a result.
Fortunately there are already some countermeasures being taken against the U.K. government’s demands. The United States is investigating whether these demands are illegal according to certain laws already in place and President Donald Trump has spoken out against it publicly as well.
Understandably this move is being seen as an absolutely unreasonable demand by consumers on social media as well. Apple has caved to pressure from certain regions in the past but the U.K.’s demands are so extreme that some are of the opinion that the company should stop doing business in the country.
And honestly? I agree. I would much rather Apple pull out of the U.K. than let itself be bullied into doing something so extreme.
Till now Apple has complied by removing end to end encryption in the U.K. but has refused to provide the authorities with the requested backdoor access. The company has also rightfully warned against the demanded measures and said that such an act will only make it easier for malicious actors to gain access to user data.
End to end encryption prevents even Apple from accessing your data. | Video credit — Apple
