Galaxy Watch Ultra with over 30% discount!

U.K. holds secret hearing for Apple’s appeal against access to user data

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apple
Holding and looking at an iPhone 16
A short while ago the U.K. government demanded access to user data for every Apple customer across the globe. This extreme demand was made in secret but leaked to the public quite quickly because of its nature. Apple appealed against the demand leading to the U.K. holding a secret court hearing where no press coverage was allowed.

Till now Apple has complied by removing end to end encryption in the U.K. but has refused to provide the authorities with the requested backdoor access. The company has also rightfully warned against the demanded measures and said that such an act will only make it easier for malicious actors to gain access to user data.

A secret court hearing took place for six hours in London to determine whether Apple’s appeal against the demanded backdoor is acceptable to the authorities or not. Both the U.K. government and Apple have refused to make any details about this case known. A lawyer who submitted an application for the case to be held publicly was not invited to the hearing.

Video Thumbnail
End to end encryption prevents even Apple from accessing your data. | Video credit — Apple

In my opinion this demand by the U.K. is a severe and extreme display of government overreach. No single entity should ever be awarded access to the personal data of every user across the globe. Such a move would be a catastrophic breach of user privacy and I wouldn’t be surprised if Apple lost customers as a result.

Fortunately there are already some countermeasures being taken against the U.K. government’s demands. The United States is investigating whether these demands are illegal according to certain laws already in place and President Donald Trump has spoken out against it publicly as well.

Understandably this move is being seen as an absolutely unreasonable demand by consumers on social media as well. Apple has caved to pressure from certain regions in the past but the U.K.’s demands are so extreme that some are of the opinion that the company should stop doing business in the country.

And honestly? I agree. I would much rather Apple pull out of the U.K. than let itself be bullied into doing something so extreme.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/350-200/Abdullah.jpg
Abdullah Asim Senior News Writer
Abdullah loves smartphones, Virtual Reality, and audio gear. Though he covers a wide range of news his favorite is always when he gets to talk about the newest VR venture or when Apple sets the industry ablaze with another phenomenal release.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile offers mobile phone users a free year of Starlink satellite coverage
T-Mobile offers mobile phone users a free year of Starlink satellite coverage
T-Mobile cleverly washes hands of responsibility for misconduct against customers
T-Mobile cleverly washes hands of responsibility for misconduct against customers
Consumers already making AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon pay for price hikes
Consumers already making AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon pay for price hikes
AT&T undercuts T-Mobile’s Carrier Freedom with a new promo of its own
AT&T undercuts T-Mobile’s Carrier Freedom with a new promo of its own
Verizon representative quits $3/hour job after burning out
Verizon representative quits $3/hour job after burning out
T-Mobile customers urged to show kindness after price hike notification
T-Mobile customers urged to show kindness after price hike notification

Latest News

That Pixel 10 trio looks too boring for Google not to have an ace up its sleeve
That Pixel 10 trio looks too boring for Google not to have an ace up its sleeve
Motorola's next foldable might actually be good news for Pixel Flip fans (and bad – for Apple fans)
Motorola's next foldable might actually be good news for Pixel Flip fans (and bad – for Apple fans)
Google's playing with your notifications in Android 16 and it's a double-edged sword
Google's playing with your notifications in Android 16 and it's a double-edged sword
Tim Cook is handling Siri's AI disaster all wrong - Apple analyst says Jobs did it better
Tim Cook is handling Siri's AI disaster all wrong - Apple analyst says Jobs did it better
Weekly deals roundup: Galaxy S25 Ultra, Apple Watch 10, AirPods Pro 2, and more unbeatable discounts
Weekly deals roundup: Galaxy S25 Ultra, Apple Watch 10, AirPods Pro 2, and more unbeatable discounts
Apple will fix the biggest security flaw in its messaging truce with Android
Apple will fix the biggest security flaw in its messaging truce with Android
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless