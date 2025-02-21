Apple has removed iCloud end to end encryption as per U.K. law

Apple has had to give up some of its “walled garden” features in the EU as well. | Video credit — Apple

The U.K. government’s initial demand was beyond ridiculous in my opinion and has set a very dangerous precedent. While China is blasted for invading people’s privacy the U.K. is demanding access to the data of every Apple user around the globe. And if Apple doesn’t comply then the U.K. may threaten to disrupt its business there which would be devastating for the company.The EU — which no longer includes the U.K. — has recently forced Apple to adopt changes to its business model too. This has made the iPhone 16 a very different product across various regions of the world. But while those demands were mostly reasonable the U.K. is taking it too far.While I, and I’m sure many others, hope that Apple is able to keep the authorities from enacting measures like this, the future does seem a bit scarier now.