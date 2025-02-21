Apple has removed iCloud end to end encryption as per U.K. law
A short while ago the U.K. government made a baffling secret demand: Apple was asked to provide the authorities with access to user data for everyone around the world. Thankfully the company has resisted doing so till now but how its services work for people in the U.K. is changing.
Apple has disabled its "Advanced Data Protection” in the country and users have already shared screenshots of the option being unavailable in the U.K. now. This feature enabled end to end encryption for various bits of data stored on iCloud including:
Fortunately, for now at least, extremely sensitive information will still have end to end encryption enabled. This includes:
Losing out on end to end encryption means that this data is no longer protected as strongly as possible. End to end encryption prevents authorities and even your internet service provider from accessing your data. It’s part of why WhatsApp and Telegram are so popular as messaging platforms in regions with stringent censorship.
The U.K. government’s initial demand was beyond ridiculous in my opinion and has set a very dangerous precedent. While China is blasted for invading people’s privacy the U.K. is demanding access to the data of every Apple user around the globe. And if Apple doesn’t comply then the U.K. may threaten to disrupt its business there which would be devastating for the company.
The EU — which no longer includes the U.K. — has recently forced Apple to adopt changes to its business model too. This has made the iPhone 16 a very different product across various regions of the world. But while those demands were mostly reasonable the U.K. is taking it too far.
While I, and I’m sure many others, hope that Apple is able to keep the authorities from enacting measures like this, the future does seem a bit scarier now.
- iCloud backups
- Photos
- Wallet passes
- Reminders
- Notes
- iCloud Drive
- Voice memos
- Bookmarks
- And Siri shortcuts
- Passwords
- Message and FaceTime data
- Location data
- Health data
- Apple Card payments
- And Safari browser data
Another massive downside to losing end to end encryption is the fact that your data is now more vulnerable to malicious entities. Naturally, losing out on that extra bit of protection makes it a lot simpler for hackers to see what you’re doing.
Apple has had to give up some of its “walled garden” features in the EU as well. | Video credit — Apple
