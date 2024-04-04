Up Next:
Two new iPad models spotted on BIS database: Could be the iPad Pro or Air we've been waiting for
New iPads from Apple are expected to hit the shelves this year. The lineup could include two new iPad Pro models and two new iPad Air models. Recently, two unannounced Apple iPad models were spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website, indicating that these devices are set to launch in India (via 91Mobiles).
As a result, it's unclear whether these are the anticipated iPad Pro or iPad Air models. The presence of two models with sequential numbers suggests it could be one device available in two screen sizes or one device with Wi-Fi and the other with both Wi-Fi and 5G.
With the iPad Pro, the big change is likely to be the switch to an OLED screen, setting it apart from earlier models. Recent reports say Apple has already ordered 8.5 million OLED display panels for the new iPad Pro. It's believed this is how many Apple plans to sell throughout 2024.
There have been lots of rumors swirling around about new iPad models, with the initial launch anticipated in March. However, as obviously that did not happen, now, reports are suggesting that Apple might unveil the new iPads either this month or in early May. Stay tuned for updates!
BIS seems to be the first to list the new iPad models, labeled with model numbers A2836 and A2837. This suggests these devices have passed the required tests for sale in that region. However, there's not much other info available publicly yet.
In the past, only the iPad Pro has been available in two sizes. However, there have been consistent rumors suggesting that the upcoming iPad Air will also be offered in two sizes. Rumors indicate that the iPad Air might come with a 12.9-inch display in addition to the 10.9-inch display found in the current version of the tablet.
