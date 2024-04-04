Save on your new Galaxy S24 Series phone!

Two new iPad models spotted on BIS database: Could be the iPad Pro or Air we've been waiting for

By
Apple
Two new iPad models spotted on BIS database: Could be the iPad Pro or Air we've been waiting for
New iPads from Apple are expected to hit the shelves this year. The lineup could include two new iPad Pro models and two new iPad Air models. Recently, two unannounced Apple iPad models were spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website, indicating that these devices are set to launch in India (via 91Mobiles).

BIS seems to be the first to list the new iPad models, labeled with model numbers A2836 and A2837. This suggests these devices have passed the required tests for sale in that region. However, there's not much other info available publicly yet.

As a result, it's unclear whether these are the anticipated iPad Pro or iPad Air models. The presence of two models with sequential numbers suggests it could be one device available in two screen sizes or one device with Wi-Fi and the other with both Wi-Fi and 5G.

In the past, only the iPad Pro has been available in two sizes. However, there have been consistent rumors suggesting that the upcoming iPad Air will also be offered in two sizes. Rumors indicate that the iPad Air might come with a 12.9-inch display in addition to the 10.9-inch display found in the current version of the tablet.

With the iPad Pro, the big change is likely to be the switch to an OLED screen, setting it apart from earlier models. Recent reports say Apple has already ordered 8.5 million OLED display panels for the new iPad Pro. It's believed this is how many Apple plans to sell throughout 2024.

There have been lots of rumors swirling around about new iPad models, with the initial launch anticipated in March. However, as obviously that did not happen, now, reports are suggesting that Apple might unveil the new iPads either this month or in early May. Stay tuned for updates! 
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.jpg
Tsveta Ermenkova Junior News Content Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile confirms new monthly fee for April 25: here's how you can avoid it
T-Mobile confirms new monthly fee for April 25: here's how you can avoid it
Google wants to give 200 Play Store users a free Pixel 8 or Pro (Not even one has been claimed)
Google wants to give 200 Play Store users a free Pixel 8 or Pro (Not even one has been claimed)
One of the best T-Mobile perks is ending before it was supposed to
One of the best T-Mobile perks is ending before it was supposed to
Customer leaves AT&T for T-Mobile after spending an hour trying to drop one line
Customer leaves AT&T for T-Mobile after spending an hour trying to drop one line
T-Mobile spooks customers with a new text about discounts owed to them
T-Mobile spooks customers with a new text about discounts owed to them
T-Mobile notches win against AT&T and Verizon customers who blamed it for higher prices
T-Mobile notches win against AT&T and Verizon customers who blamed it for higher prices

Latest News

Would you switch your smartwatch for a smart ring?
Would you switch your smartwatch for a smart ring?
One UI 6.1 update blamed for 40% decline in charging speeds for some models
One UI 6.1 update blamed for 40% decline in charging speeds for some models
New Shazam Wear OS update gives the app independence from your phone
New Shazam Wear OS update gives the app independence from your phone
Google is rolling out Android 14 QPR3 Beta 2.1 with several Pixel bugfixes
Google is rolling out Android 14 QPR3 Beta 2.1 with several Pixel bugfixes
These iPhones and iPads are tipped to receive iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 later this year
These iPhones and iPads are tipped to receive iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 later this year
Google Chat may borrow this popular WhatsApp feature
Google Chat may borrow this popular WhatsApp feature
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless