Twitter's Facebook-like emoji based Tweet Reactions could be coming to all very soon

Twitter's Facebook-like emoji based Tweet Reactions could be coming to all very soon0
Back in March, we passed along the word that Twitter was considering adding Facebook-style emoji reactions for tweets. Android Developer Dylan Roussel discovered that this new feature might be closer to becoming a way for Twitter users to weigh in on a tweet. Currently, there is a heart icon that can be tapped to express one's positive feelings about a tweet, but the new emoji reactions reveal a much broader range of feelings including thinking, crying, laughing to tears, clapping hands, and a heart."
Late last month, reliable Twitter tipster Jane Manchun Wong disseminated a tweet about what she called "Tweet Reactions. Wong said that it would include emoji for like, cheer, hmm, sad, and haha. That seems to match up with some of the reactions spotted by Roussel: thinking=hmm, crying=sad, laughing to tears=haha, and clapping hands=cheer.
The fact that the emoji reaction showed up on Roussel's tweet shortly after Wong's tip should be a sign that Twitter will soon be rolling this out for everyone.