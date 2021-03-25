Twitter might bring Facebook-style emoji reactions to Tweets
Twitter is exploring emoji reactions for Tweets
As reported by TechCrunch, Twitter is considering the introduction of emoji-style reactions to Tweets. Users can only ‘heart’ tweets at the moment, but a feature like this one would let users react to Tweets with different emojis.
Twitter still hasn’t made a final decision on the feature and has been surveying a select group of users this month about it, as shown in screenshots shared by users @jdm0079 and @WFBrother. It’s planned reactions include a heart, laughing face, thinking face, and a crying face.
It has also proposed ‘awesome’ and ‘support’ reactions, in addition to ‘angry,’ ‘agree,’ and ‘disagree.’ In response to the surveys, a Twitter spokesperson said: “We’re exploring additional ways for people to express themselves in conversations happening on Twitter.”
Twitter already offers a similar feature in the DMs section, but that doesn’t necessarily mean the company will move ahead with its plans to expand emoji reactions to Tweets. After all, some users might be put off by the idea of their Tweets being downvoted or laughed at, for example.