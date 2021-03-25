Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

Twitter might bring Facebook-style emoji reactions to Tweets

Joshua Swingle
by Joshua Swingle
@joshuaswingle
Mar 25, 2021, 9:41 AM
Twitter might bring Facebook-style emoji reactions to Tweets
Remember that controversial switch from Favorites to Likes on Twitter in 2015? Well, soon the social media platform could introduce another big change to the way people interact with Tweets, and this time it’ll to take some inspiration from Facebook.

Twitter is exploring emoji reactions for Tweets


As reported by TechCrunch, Twitter is considering the introduction of emoji-style reactions to Tweets. Users can only ‘heart’ tweets at the moment, but a feature like this one would let users react to Tweets with different emojis.

LinkedIn and Facebook offer similar features on their platforms. Examples of their reactions include a laughing face emoji, a thumbs up, clapping hands, an angry face, a sad face, and a shocked face.

Twitter still hasn’t made a final decision on the feature and has been surveying a select group of users this month about it, as shown in screenshots shared by users @jdm0079 and @WFBrother. It’s planned reactions include a heart, laughing face, thinking face, and a crying face.



It has also proposed ‘awesome’ and ‘support’ reactions, in addition to ‘angry,’ ‘agree,’ and ‘disagree.’ In response to the surveys, a Twitter spokesperson said: “We’re exploring additional ways for people to express themselves in conversations happening on Twitter.”

Twitter already offers a similar feature in the DMs section, but that doesn’t necessarily mean the company will move ahead with its plans to expand emoji reactions to Tweets. After all, some users might be put off by the idea of their Tweets being downvoted or laughed at, for example.

