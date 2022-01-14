Twitter Spaces record and replay feature finally rolling out globally

Twitter Spaces record and replay feature finally rolling out globally0
The good news was announced by the Twitter Support account. With this new update, all Spaces hosts will have the "Record Space" button in the Twitter app for both iOS and Android. Once you tap on the said button, Twitter will record the entire conversation and thus making it available for anyone who wants to listen to it again later.
However, keep in mind that recorded Spaces won't be available on the platform forever. Conversations are available for 30 days after they have been published, and after that period is gone, the recorded Spaces will be permanently deleted. Understandably, users who want the recorded Space gone before the period of 30 days can as well delete it.
Another update on Spaces Recording:
The option for hosts to record is now available for everyone on Android and iOS! When starting a Space, tap the “Record Space” switch to have it available for public playback for 30 days once the Space has ended. pic.twitter.com/fYzaOjQJlF
Twitter Spaces is the company's answer to Clubhouse
Last year, there was a sudden spike of interest for the Clubhouse app, an app that allows you to have online audio-only conversations. Twitter Spaces came as a rival to the rising at the time Clubhouse popularity and launched on both Android and iOS in 2021.
Since then, Twitter has been working on keeping the feature relevant and adding new tweaks to enrich the user experience, with the feature we reported above being the latest one officially released by the social media giant.
Other recent changes to Twitter
The ability to record Twitter Spaces isn't the only new feature the social media platform is getting. It has been steadily working on testing new possibilities and improvements for its Android and iOS apps.
The option will appear when retweeting with reaction, which will activate your camera so you can record your video or photo. Then, the recorded media will be displayed on your followers' timelines, with the tweet in question embedded in the reaction. So far, there is no info on the allowed duration of the video, nor about the global release date of the feature.
The second feature that Twitter has been testing recently is the ability to add a "one-time warning" to posts that you're publishing that could have sensitive content for some users.
When you upload an image to Twitter, you will be able to click on the three dots, then the little flag on the lower right-hand corner and you will be able to check a box to fit your content. For example, the options for sensitive content are "Nudity", "Violence", or just "Sensitive".
Once you have posted that pic or video, it will appear blurred in the feed of other users, with the warning displayed. Of course, if the users still want to view the Tweet, they will be able to click through the warning.