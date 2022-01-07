Twitter is testing retweets with added photo or video reaction and a new composer bar on iOS

Twitter is testing retweets with added photo or video reaction and a new composer bar on iOS0
When a user taps the retweet button, the new retweet feature will appear as a new option called Quote Tweet with reaction. When the option is selected, the phone's camera will be activated, allowing the user to record a video or take a photo as a reaction to the retweeted post. The recorded video or photo will be displayed on the timelines of a user's followers, with the tweet embedded in the reaction. However, no information is currently available regarding the maximum length of the recorded video.
At the moment, there is no information about when Twitter will release the Tweet Take and the new composer bar features for Android and make them accessible to all its users.