Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from Mint Mobile!

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from Mint Mobile!

 View

Twitter is testing retweets with added photo or video reaction and a new composer bar on iOS

Preslav Mladenov
By
0
Twitter is testing retweets with added photo or video reaction and a new composer bar on iOS
Twitter is testing a feature called Tweet Take, which will allow users to use their cameras to add a video or photo reaction to their retweets. At the moment, the new feature is only available on iOS to selected users.

When a user taps the retweet button, the new retweet feature will appear as a new option called Quote Tweet with reaction. When the option is selected, the phone's camera will be activated, allowing the user to record a video or take a photo as a reaction to the retweeted post. The recorded video or photo will be displayed on the timelines of a user's followers, with the tweet embedded in the reaction. However, no information is currently available regarding the maximum length of the recorded video.

Twitter is also testing a new composer bar, which will be located slightly above the bottom navigation bar. Again, the feature is only available to select iOS users for now. The goal of the composer bar is to replace the floating compose button and make it easier to add photos, videos and start a Space conversation.

At the moment, there is no information about when Twitter will release the Tweet Take and the new composer bar features for Android and make them accessible to all its users.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

A foldable Google Pixel is still in the works, shows new Geekbench listing
by Aleksandar Anastasov,  0
A foldable Google Pixel is still in the works, shows new Geekbench listing
Surprise! Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL receive updates to kill bug preventing emergency calls to be made
by Alan Friedman,  0
Surprise! Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL receive updates to kill bug preventing emergency calls to be made
Here's how much Apple paid Tim Cook and other Apple executives in 2021
by Iskra Petrova,  1
Here's how much Apple paid Tim Cook and other Apple executives in 2021
Honor's Magic V flagship-grade specs leaked, new renders appear online
by Iskra Petrova,  1
Honor's Magic V flagship-grade specs leaked, new renders appear online
Samsung estimating a 52% profit increase during the global chip shortage
by Iskra Petrova,  0
Samsung estimating a 52% profit increase during the global chip shortage
In 60 days Google could be banned from shipping Pixel units to the U.S.
by Alan Friedman,  0
In 60 days Google could be banned from shipping Pixel units to the U.S.
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless