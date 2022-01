Twitter is testing retweets with added photo or video reaction and a new composer bar on iOS

New reasons to get excited every week Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox sign up

Twitter is testing a feature called Tweet Take , which will allow users to use their cameras to add a video or photo reaction to their retweets. At the moment, the new feature is only available on iOS to selected users.When a user taps the retweet button, the new retweet feature will appear as a new option called Quote Tweet with reaction. When the option is selected, the phone's camera will be activated, allowing the user to record a video or take a photo as a reaction to the retweeted post. The recorded video or photo will be displayed on the timelines of a user's followers, with the tweet embedded in the reaction. However, no information is currently available regarding the maximum length of the recorded video.Twitter is also testing a new composer bar , which will be located slightly above the bottom navigation bar. Again, the feature is only available to select iOS users for now. The goal of the composer bar is to replace the floating compose button and make it easier to add photos, videos and start a Space conversation.At the moment, there is no information about when Twitter will release the Tweet Take and the new composer bar features for Android and make them accessible to all its users.